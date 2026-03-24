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FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Bavarian federal state prime minister Markus Soeder, chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy deliver a statement during the Munich
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image: Reuters/Liesa Johannssen
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Ukraine has 'irrefutable' evidence of Russia providing intelligence to Iran, Zelenskyy says

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KYIV

Ukraine's military intelligence has "irrefutable" evidence that Russia continues to ‌provide intelligence to Iran and such activity can only prolong the war in the Middle ‌East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ⁠said on Monday.

"Russia is ⁠using its ⁠own signals intelligence and electronic ‌intelligence capabilities, as well as part of ⁠the ⁠data obtained through cooperation with partners in the Middle East," he said on X after meeting the head ⁠of military intelligence.

Speaking later ⁠in his nightly video address, ‌Zelenskyy said there was "growing evidence" of continued Russian efforts to funnel intelligence to Iran.

"This is clearly destructive ‌activity and must be stopped as it only leads to further destabilization. All responsible states have an interest in ensuring security and preventing bigger problem," he said.

"Markets are already reacting ​negatively and this is significantly complicating the fuel situation in many ‌countries. By helping the Iranian regime survive and strike more accurately, Russia is effectively prolonging ‌the war."

The Kremlin last week dismissed ⁠a Wall Street ⁠Journal report that ​Russia was sharing satellite imagery ⁠and improved ‌drone technology with Iran as "fake ​news".

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Good! If it's true, Russia should be applauded.

Iran is the victim of an illegal unprovoked brutal attack by Israel and US.

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