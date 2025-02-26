Ukraine has agreed on terms of minerals deal with U.S.: official

Trump had demanded that Ukraine give access to its rare earth minerals

By Ania TSOUKANOVA

Ukraine has agreed on the terms of a minerals deal with the United States and could sign it on Friday, a Ukrainian official said, in a move Kyiv hopes will lay the ground for future security guarantees from Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump had demanded that Ukraine give access to its rare earth minerals to compensate for the billions of dollars of wartime aid it received under Joe Biden.

The deal would see the United States jointly develop Ukraine's mineral wealth, with revenues going to a newly created fund that would be "joint for Ukraine and America", a senior Ukrainian source told AFP on the condition of anonymity late Tuesday.

The source said the draft of the deal included a reference to "security", but did not explicitly set out the United States' commitments -- one of Kyiv's prior demands for an agreement.

"There is a general clause that says America will invest in a stable and prosperous sovereign Ukraine, that it works for a lasting peace, and that America supports efforts to guarantee security."

"Now government officials are working on the details," the source said, adding that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could sign it on a trip to Washington as early as Friday.

Trump has upended U.S. foreign policy since taking office last month, opening dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin while making threats against Washington's traditional allies.

The United States sided with Russia twice Monday at the United Nations, as they sought to avoid any condemnation of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor three years ago.

Ukraine hopes the minerals deal will improve relations with the Trump administration, which have soured amid a war of words between Zelenskyy and Trump.

Last week, the Republican branded his Ukrainian counterpart a "dictator" and called for him to "move fast" to end the war, a day after Russian and U.S. officials held talks in Saudi Arabia without Kyiv.

Then on Saturday, at a high-profile conservative conference, Trump said he was trying to get "money back" for the billions of dollars of aid sent to support Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy had earlier accused Trump of living in a Russian "disinformation space".

Trump had previously asked for "$500 billion worth" of rare earth minerals to make up for aid given to Kyiv -- a price tag Ukraine had balked at and which does not correspond with published U.S. aid figures.

The source said Washington had cut this clause, as well as others that were unfavorable to Ukraine.

"They removed all the clauses that did not suit us," the source said.

The United States has given Ukraine more than $60 billion in military aid since Russia's invasion, according to official figures -- the largest such contribution among Kyiv's allies, but substantially lower than Trump's $500 billion figure.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with Trump on Monday amid fears for the future of U.S .relations with its European allies, will brief fellow EU leaders by videoconference on Wednesday on his talks with the American, officials said.

Macron also briefed Zelenskyy on his talks with Trump, the Ukrainian leader said, thanking him "for all your help and support".

Meeting at the White House on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, Macron warned Trump that peace cannot mean the "surrender" of Ukraine.

Trump's pivot on Russia has sparked fears not only that it could spell the end of US support for Kyiv, but for the rest of Europe too.

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who also spoke by phone on Tuesday, praised Trump for "working towards a durable peace in Ukraine", according to a readout of the call from Downing Street.

Starmer, who is due to visit the White House on Thursday, has insisted a U.S. "backstop" is vital to deter Russia from "launching another invasion in just a few years' time".

© 2025 AFP