 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Ukraine needs better air defenses, Zelenskyy says after Russian drone attack

0 Comments
KYIV

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday called on Ukraine's Western partners to concentrate their efforts on helping provide an air defense system able to protect people after Ukraine air defense units shot down 50 of 73 drones launched overnight Saturday.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was working with its allies to find a response to Russia's use of a new medium-range ballistic missile last week. Reuters was among a small group of Western reporters given access to the wreckage of the missile on Sunday.

Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address, said forensic work was proceeding on the missile fragments "to determine all the details and specifications concerning the missile. And for finding together a response to this escalation move".

"The world has air defense systems capable of defending against this kind of threat too," he said. "This is what we all have to focus on."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Oreshnik (Hazel Tree) missile had been used on the central city of Dnipro in response to Ukraine's use of Western missiles over the past week against targets in Russia.

Putin said no countermeasures were possible to intercept the Oreshnik missile.

In remarks earlier on Sunday posted on the Telegram messaging app, Zelenskyy noted that a country-wide air alert had sounded "almost every day".

He said that over the past week, Russia had deployed more than 800 guided aerial bombs, about 460 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles of various types.

"Ukraine is not a testing ground for weapons. Ukraine is a sovereign and independent state. But Russia still continues its efforts to kill our people, spread fear and panic, and weaken us," he said.

The Ukrainian military said air defense units had destroyed more than 10 Russian drones that targeted Kyiv in an overnight attack.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as a result of the attack, Kyiv's military administration said.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions in Kyiv in what sounded like air defense units in operation.

"The UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were flying in different directions towards Kyiv," said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration. "The air raid alert in the city lasted for more than three hours."

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Ukraine does not need to surrender. It needs to be supported.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog