Ukraine offensive 'slower than desired', Zelenskyy says; Putin sees 'lull'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quoted on Wednesday as saying progress in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces was "slower than desired", but that Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.
"Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," Britain's BBC quoted him as saying in an interview to be broadcast later in the day. "What's at stake is people's lives."
His adversary, Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Moscow had observed a "lull" in Ukraine's counteroffensive, which began early this month. Although Ukraine still had some offensive potential, Kyiv understood it had "no chance", Putin said in televised remarks.
Ukraine says it has reclaimed eight villages so far in its long-awaited counter-offensive, its first substantial gains on the battlefield for seven months.
But Ukrainian forces so far have yet to push their way to the main defensive lines that Russia has had months to prepare. Kyiv is believed to have set aside 12 brigades of thousands of troops each, most of which have yet to join the fight.
Reuters has visited some villages recaptured by Ukrainian forces and confirmed an advance of several kilometers. Moscow says it has been resisting the Ukrainian advances since early June.
Ukraine's armed forces general staff said on Wednesday evening there had been 35 armed clashes in the main sectors of the front over the past 24 hours, without giving details. It said anti-aircraft units had downed 32 of 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones.
The report also noted enemy offensive action in the Lyman sector in Ukraine's east, where officials say Russian forces have become more active. There was Russian shelling throughout the east and in Zaporizhzhia region.
The BBC quoted Zelenskyy as saying the military push was not going easily because 200,000 square km of Ukrainian territory had been mined by Russian forces.
"Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best," he added.
After a flurry of early gains, Kyiv has claimed to have captured only one additional village over the past week, the hamlet of Pyatikhatky. Officials said on Wednesday forces in the south were mostly consolidating earlier gains, while troops in the east were holding off Russian attacks.
"They had partial success over the past day, they have consolidated at the boundaries that were reached and they have evened up the front line," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.
Zelenskyy's interview with Britain's public broadcaster was timed to coincide with a conference in London where allies were due to pledge billions of dollars in economic and reconstruction aid.
Washington offered $1.3 billion. Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv was hoping for almost $7 billion from the event.
The West has already given Ukraine tens of billions of dollars worth of military equipment, including hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles that form the core of the force it is set to unleash in its counteroffensive.
Some of Ukraine's supporters worry that Kyiv will have to show impressive results on the battlefield in coming weeks or risk political support waning in the West.
Both sides have stepped up longer range attacks with missiles and drones in preparation for the fighting at the front. Russia said on Wednesday it had shot down drones that had reached the region surrounding Moscow. Kyiv never comments on reports of attacks inside Russia.
Elsewhere on the diplomatic stage, European Union governments agreed to an 11th package of sanctions against Russia, aimed at stopping other countries and companies from circumventing existing measures.
6 Comments
Thuban
Who is pressuring Zelensky to get "impressive results"?
It's almost as if the current government in Kiev is a lapdog for the Neocons and the Ukrainians don't want their boys to die while the warmongers don't care about the human cost and just want "impressive results"
RichardPearce
Zelensky's talking as tough as both Winston Churchill and Saddam Hussein did.
To get a clearer picture of which comparison would be the more apt, there's a DeSpiegel interview of what Zelensky's German trained tank crews who are manning those White Bloc supplied tanks are saying.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Doesn't matter if it s slow as long as it is successful. Terrorists need to be removed from Ukraine.
Blacklabel
Quite underwhelming “offensive” for the billions of dollars it costs.
TaiwanIsNotChina
It's almost as if they want the Nazis out of their country but they have mined huge swaths of land and marked it for their artillery.
Cards fan
The majority of Ukrainian units haven't even been brought in. Just give it time, and stop whining.
Yrral
Slower than paint drying,US putting billions more money on the Russian Roulette table
Yrral
Taiwan,slow as molasses in the winter
Kuku
Such articles are the transfusion of water from empty to empty. Again about Pyatikhatky. I repeat for those who are in the tank. Pyatikhatky is a village located in the lowlands. There are no civilians there at all! This is a gray zone. The Russians don't go there, they just watch the Ukrs from high positions and shoot them. Ukrainians go there several times every day. The Russians are shooting them. But they come in again. And so on in a circle every day.
A meaningless article. It would be better to tell about the trial of the Azov fighters, which is now taking place in Rostov.