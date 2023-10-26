Ukraine plans to ramp up monthly drone output by year-end

Ukraine aims to produce tens of thousands of drones every month by year-end as it ramps up its defense industry output despite the challenge posed by Russian attacks, the minister for strategic industries said on Wednesday.
Drones have played a central role in the 20-month-old Russia-Ukraine war, used in huge numbers by both sides for surveillance and attack. Kyiv has focused on increasing its output, but has relied heavily on foreign-made drone engines.
Speaking at a NATO Industry Forum in Stockholm, Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister who oversees Ukraine's defense industry, did not disclose detailed current drone production figures, but put the number in the thousands per month.
"By the end of this year, it would be dozens of thousands a month. And that's something we grow even faster than conventional warfare ammunition and warfare weapons," he said.
Facing depleting Western weapons warehouses as the war drags on, Ukraine wants to boost local production of different military equipment and munitions in order to secure stable and faster supplies. Russia's regular drone and missile strikes across the country are an additional challenge to that.
"Speaking about shells, for instance, we produce times more now than for the whole (of) last year," Kamyshin said.
"We found a model of how it can be working even under shelling," he added, giving no further details.
Ukrainian officials hope cooperation with Western arms producers can also help revive the domestic arms industry and create an additional boost for the economy.
Kamyshin said he had recently seen a "new wave of interest" in his country from Western defense industry companies. Ukraine on Tuesday announced that it had registered a joint venture with German arms manufacturer .
"It's a positive wave, it shows more interest, and I am sure that interest will lead us to new joint ventures, new local production facilities," the minister said.

Thuban
Impossible, the Western media assured us that the Russian military only attacks nursery homes, preschools, residential homes and community bake sales.
I never once read about a military drone factory being hit by a Russian missile so what is this article referring to?
TaiwanIsNotChina
More power to them. There was an interesting story that China is trying to limit military use of its crap drones, but this was impacting Russia in addition to Ukraine.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67078089
JJE
We all know China is pretending to limit drones to both Ukraine and RF but the truth will be quite different: one country will face limits.
No prize for guessing which one.
Hint - this is called the fruits of diplomacy. Certain quarters have spent time insulting China, the other building bridges.
Thus, this desperate announcement which looks to be pretty hollow.
Zaphod
That is a ridiculous claim, as the US supply of ammunition and weapons will now be re-directed to Israel. But what do you expect a Zelenski government official to say? Hopefully by the end of the year there will have been a regime change in Kiev and a path to a negotiated solution.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Guess it is a good thing that anyone can make crap products and as you know, sanctions are like sticking your hand in a river.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I know you would like surrender as fast as possible, but don't think every MAGA won't be tarred and feathered for bringing it about until the end of time.
Zaphod
TaiwanIsNotChina
I have no idea what that discombobbled sentence is supposed to mean. Can you write in understandable English?
ClippetyClop
No they didn't. More likely is that Putin's media told you that western media is reporting that.
It was quite clear. Maybe ask a nearby small child to help you out with the biglier words.
Zaphod
ClippetyClop
Err, no, that is exactly what the Western media have been doing. We got endless reports about civilian casualties from Russian bombing here, there, and everywhere, and hardly a mention of a military target being hit. And unsurprisingly the opposite when places in Russia were attacked. (Very much a mirror image of the current reporting from Gaza, where apparently the IDF selectively bombs schools, hospitals, kindergartens and little puppies... with Hamas victims not more than a byline now).