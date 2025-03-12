Ukraine ready to accept ceasefire proposal; U.S. to resume military aid, intelligence sharing

The United States agreed on Tuesday to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after talks in which Kyiv said it would accept a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in its conflict with Russia, the countries said in a joint statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would now take the offer to Russia, and that the ball is in Moscow's court.
"The President wanted this war to end yesterday... So our hope is that the Russians will answer 'yes' as quickly as possible, so we can get to the second phase of this, which is real negotiations," Rubio told reporters, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump, after more than eight hours of talks in Jeddah.
The Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago, and Russia, which has been making advances, now holds around a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
Rubio said Washington wanted a full agreement with both Russia and Ukraine "as soon as possible."
"Every day that goes by, this war continues, people die, people are bombed, people are hurt on both sides of this conflict," he said.
How Moscow would respond was far from certain.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is open to discussing a peace deal. But he has ruled out territorial concessions and has said Ukraine must withdraw fully from four Ukrainian regions claimed and partly controlled by Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was in Saudi Arabia but did not participate in the talks, said the ceasefire was a "positive proposal," that covers the frontline in the conflict, not just fighting by air and sea.
In Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Ukraine also said they agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources, a deal that has been in the works for weeks and was thrown into limbo by an acrimonious White House meeting between the Republican U.S. president and Zelenskyy last month.
A top aide to Zelenskyy said options for security guarantees to Ukraine were discussed with U.S. officials. The aide did not detail the options. Security guarantees have been one of Kyiv's key aims, and some European countries have expressed willingness to explore sending peacekeepers.
Rubio said the plan will be delivered to the Russians through multiple channels. Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, told reporters that he would be talking to his Russian counterpart in the coming days.
In the joint statement, Ukraine reiterated that European partners should be involved in the peace process. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will be at the White House on Thursday.
UPENDED ALLIANCE
Under Trump, Kyiv's one-time staunchest ally Washington has upended its policy on the war and piled pressure on Ukraine.
Waltz said the initial resumption of military assistance for Ukraine would entail equipment from U.S. stockpiles. This was approved by former U.S. President Joe Biden, using so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority, before he left office, and stopped by Trump after the acrimonious White House meeting.
As the diplomacy plays out, Ukraine's battlefield positions have been under heavy pressure, particularly in Russia's Kursk region where Moscow's forces have launched a push to flush out Kyiv's troops, which had been trying to hold a patch of land as a bargaining chip.
Ukraine overnight launched its biggest drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region yet, showing that Kyiv can also land major blows after a steady stream of Russian missile and drone attacks, one of which killed 14 people on Saturday.
The attack, in which 337 drones were downed over Russia, killed at least three employees of a meat warehouse and caused a short shutdown at Moscow's four airports, Russian officials said.
Ukraine said its drones struck an oil refinery near Moscow and a facility in Russia's Oryol region, while Hungary said crude oil shipments via Russia's Druzhba pipeline were suspended following the attack.
U.S. and Russian officials met in the Saudi capital in February in a rare encounter between the former Cold War foes. The discussions were focused largely on restoring ties after a near-total freeze on official contact under Biden, Trump's Democratic predecessor.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
TaiwanIsNotChina
It was always russia that was not coming to the negotiating table. It is a shame Ukraine has to try to get these manchildren from the US to understand that.
Newgirlintown
Russia’s ‘special military operation’ to ‘denazify’ Ukraine. Notice how that’s never mentioned anymore but Ukraine’s 500 billion dollars worth of rare minerals are. Hmmm.
Underworld
A win for Ukraine. Good luck bringing Russia to the table without ridiculous requirements like disarmament of Ukraine or limiting arms supply to Ukraine.
JJE
Too early to jump to conclusions:
The US-Russia meeting has not occurred yet.
We don't know what decent concessions will be offered to Moscow.
So, far not looking good - Russia doesn't need a ceasefire that allows Kyiv regime forces to rearm (i.e. Minsk III).
Coming on the top of the route of UAF in Kursk, this certainly is a turnaround - just 10 days Zelensky was bragging there would be no ceasefire. Yermak even wrote an opinion piece in a UK paper just hours before the meeting saying there would be no such thing. The drone attack on civilian targets in Moscow is hardly consistent with it either.
One caveat: if Washington offers to oust Zelensky so there can be some legitimacy in Kyiv - that could be the only thing that saves this (speculation though).
Blacklabel
Positive development to getting this war over and done.
Peter Neil
trump will need to see a chiropractor soon from the whiplash of his about faces.
JJE
Important to put this in context: UAF is being routed big time in Kursk. It's a shocker and basically reached mop-up-operation mode. As mentioned, the weather window in that sector has allowed crisp, blue spring skies with the low clouds and fog banks lifting, unlike the south of main line of contact. This video demonstrates it - note the whirlybirds and multiple pairs of fast movers roaring over.
https://x.com/clashreport/status/1899367445132972181
One can't help Kyiv's sudden enthusiasm ceasefire is in big part related to this event.
Underworld
JJE
None.
And let's face it, Putin doesn't want peace, he wants political control of Kyiv.
No, he wasn't.
No he didn't.
Russia need to be pressured into coming to the table.
That will never happen. That is exactly what Putin wants.
There currently is legitimacy in Kyiv, just as there was legitimacy in London during WW2.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Are you under the impression that any work has been done by this administration to get russia to the negotiating table? On the upside, we are told that aid and intelligence are being unfrozen which might bring the war closer to being done.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The good news is that nothing is on paper so any inappropriate actions by the US manchildren can mean the "concessions" are back off the table.
You misunderstand the popularity of Zelenskyy for putting so many Russians into the ground.
Underworld
Blacklabel
We expect Trump to break his promises and let his voters down.
Just like he hasn't brought grocery prices down.
Just like he tanked the stock market.
But Trump isn't any closer to peace because it has always been difficult to convince Putin.
Putin doesn't want any peace that doesn't demilitarize Ukraine and Ukraine will never agree to that.
Blacklabel
yes, Trump will be talking to Putin to wrap this up later in the week, possibly even tomorrow.
JJE
Only wishful thinkers insist Russia actually "needs" a ceasefire more than Ukraine. Russia is only entertaining it for the sake of improving US relations. Militarily-speaking, Russia is in control and can plow forward at will until Ukraine surrenders.
From Moscow's perspective, Ukraine will be able to get a long-awaited respite and replenish its army with people, equipment and weapons. Meaning that military supplies to Ukraine are no longer even tied to the conclusion of a ceasefire but have resumed regardless of it. Consequently, whether Russia agrees or not, the US will continue to arm Kyiv.
On the face of it, this proposal is nothing more than a conditional "Minsk 3.0" with a ceasefire along the main line of contact without guarantees of ending the conflict, but with the continuation of arming Ukraine by Europe and the US = totally unacceptable to Moscow, which wants this resolved through legally binding agreements that address its root causes.
Thus, agreeing to such a suspended truce with the continued armament of the enemy, but without pressure on him on the ground and in the air, would be the utmost stupidity on the part of the Russian military-political leadership, when they clearly have the initiative.
Having said that, as mentioned, the US-Russia meeting in response to this has not even happened, so don't put the cart before the horse.
Plus, we don't know what decent incentives have been made to the Russian side.
Very hard to judge this without the full facts.
fallaffel
Now the world (or at least Republicans) will be reminded that the alleged war criminal in charge of the Moscow regime is the one standing in the way of peace. How they forgot is a bit hard to understand.
Grant
Good news shouldnt be taken for granted I hope full heartdly that the war ends
John-San
Please refer to the data to which you claim Zelenskyy was bragging about there will be no ceasefire. I have following this closely and there was no bragging on Zelenskyy part. Since the Russian attacking the freedom of Ukrainian I have never heard or seen Zelenskyy brag at all. Matter of fact the only bragging came in the form of some idiot bragging about ending the war in 24 hours. That is bragging and only idiots brag about what they can never achieve. Are you parroting some Fox News commentator? You are a miss guided fool to claim such BS.
JJE
Witkoff wasn't at the meeting. Trump made an unverified statement about meeting Putin. Nothing written in stone yet. While it's hard to nail down facts, it is even harder to opine on what this offer is or even the seriousness of the offer, before the more significant meeting with Moscow. And more importantly, why the latter would even entertain such an idea, that appears on the face of it to offer nothing decent.
A UAF withdrawal from the Donbass would be a sensible start that could get the ball rolling.
The Kursk cauldron - and it's a smallish one now - is getting crushed 110%. That is the only provable fact of these proceedings that anyone can ascertain.
JJE
Zelensky said in a place called the oval office, which is in the WH, just 10 days ago, that he DID NOT want a ceasefire. He said this to the assembled cameras of the world press pack. This was one of the things that precipitated the acrimonious exchange with Trump, which surely one doesn't need reminding about. Rewatch it.
Underworld
JJE
This is wrong on a number of counts. Putin doesn't actually want territory, he wants political control of Kyiv.
Therefore, putting more troops into the meat-grinder and using up Russia's tank stockpiles not only weakens Russia, but it doesn't move towards that goal.
Putin only wants peace negotiations to disrupt Ukraine. The best that he can hope for is to get rid of Zelenskyy and have the possibility of getting a puppet into power.
Russia have pretty much culminated in the Donbas and need NK soldiers for Kursk.
And don't forget Russia's economy isn't looking good.
Underworld
JJE
I agree. All Russian troops withdrawing from Donbas would be a reasonable way forward.
Nope. It is not.
fallaffel
So what? Now you're saying Russia is the one who doesn't want a ceasefire. The alleged war criminal Putin is now the sole barrier to stopping the fighting immediately.
Underworld
JJE
He was talking about a permanent ceasefire. He said nothing about a 30-day ceasefire.
OkinawaRider
POTUS team working hard on delivering peace to Ukraine as promised. Developments moving in the right direction. The remnants of the left reduced to whining about 24 hours and eggs while President Trump keeps on delivering.
lincolnman
Trump's Ukraine war strategy - called RTD...."Reward The Dictator"...
It's all just surrender and appeasement...
kurisupisu
It seems that the US has forced Zelensky to see sense and guns are now silent.
What a positive development!