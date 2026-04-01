Ukraine, Russia swap 193 prisoners of war

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) react after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner of war ‌swap on Friday, sending back 193 captured personnel each in an exchange both sides ‌said was facilitated by the ⁠United States and the ⁠United ⁠Arab Emirates.

"It is important that there ‌are exchanges and that our people are ⁠returning ⁠home," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a post on Telegram.

His chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov, and ⁠Russia's defence ministry said ⁠the U.S. and the UAE ‌had assisted with the exchange.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted many prisoner swaps over four years of ‌war, exchanging thousands of captives in total.

Zelenskiy said some of the returned captives, who included soldiers, border guards and police, had injuries, while others had faced criminal charges in ​Russia.

In Ukraine, returning captives streamed off buses, many draped in ‌their country's flag and overwhelmed with emotion.

"It still hasn't sunk in that I'm home, I ‌was in captivity for three ⁠years ... our Ukrainian ⁠sky, our trees -- ​this is happiness," said Serhiy, ⁠a soldier, ‌who gave only his ​first name.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.