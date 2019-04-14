Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A view of the scene near the Ukrainian Embassy after police fired shots after an incident, in Holland Park, London, Saturday April 13, 2019. British police say shots were fired outside the Ukraine Embassy in London Saturday morning after a car rammed into parked cars in front of the building. London’s Metropolitan Police said firearms and stun guns were used to stop and detain a suspect who drove a vehicle at the police car when police arrived on the scene. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
world

Ukraine ambassador's car rammed in London; Police fire shots

LONDON

British police fired shots Saturday at a car outside the Ukrainian Embassy in London after it rammed other cars parked in front of the embassy.

London's Metropolitan Police said firearms and stun guns were used to stop and detain a suspect who drove a vehicle at a police car when police arrived on the scene.

The Ukraine Embassy said its ambassador's official car, which was parked, was rammed twice before police arrived at 9:50 a.m. The embassy said none of its staff was injured.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 40s who did not appear to be injured but was taken to a central London hospital for a precautionary check. The suspect has not been identified or charged.

Police said the incident is not being treated as related to terrorism.

Chief Superintendent Andy Walker said, under standard procedure, the use of a police firearm in Britain is now being formally investigated. The Director of Professional Standards has been notified of the incident. He praised police for responding quickly.

The embassy is located in Holland Park, west London.

