Ukraine says it hits four warplanes in Russia's Volgograd region

KYIV

Ukraine's military said on Friday it had struck four warplanes at an airbase in central Russia's Volgograd Region as part of a drive to hit Russian war assets.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, the military said it had hit four Su-34 aircraft at the Marinovka base outside the city of Volgograd, some 900 km (550 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The post said the operation was conducted by the military's special operations branch, together with the SBU security service and other services of the military.

"According to preliminary information, four aircraft were hit, specifically SU-34 planes, as well as technical-operational facilities where different warplanes are serviced and repaired," the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian military.

Ukraine has engaged in a number of long-range operations against military targets in recent months -- industrial, energy and other sites.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military carried out a major strike, dubbed "Operation Spider's Web," in which large numbers of long-range Russian bombers were hit at several Russian airbases far from Ukrainian territory.

The latest statement said the damage caused by the strike on Marinovka was being assessed.

It described the Su-34 as Russia's main aircraft used in bombing raids on Ukrainian territory, deployed in particular for launching guided bombs, used increasingly in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

