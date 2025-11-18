 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France's Macron meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy at the Elysee Palace in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier
world

Ukraine signs deal to obtain 100 French-made Rafale warplanes

0 Comments
By Michel Rose and Alessandro Parodi
PARIS

Ukraine will obtain up to 100 French-made Rafale warplanes over the next 10 years under a deal signed on Monday, both countries said, as Kyiv seeks to bolster its defenses against Russia's invasion.

Air defence systems, munitions and drones were also included in the letter of intent signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in front of one of the jets and both their flags.

"It will be the greatest air defense, one of the greatest in the world," Zelenskiy told reporters at the event at France's Villacoublay military airport.

The announcement comes after a surge of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, and Moscow's reports of ground advances in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The letter of intent was a political commitment, rather than a purchase deal, which would come later, the Elysee said. The aim was to finance it with EU programs and the planned use of frozen Russian assets, which the EU still has to agree.

It covered new material rather than transfers from French stocks, the Elysee added.

"We're planning Rafales, 100 Rafales - that’s huge. That’s what’s needed for the regeneration of the Ukrainian military," Macron told LCI TV.

The aim was to help Ukraine in the short term with drones, drone interceptors and other gear - and also in the longer term to allow it to fight off any new incursion once there is a peace deal, he added.

The deal includes the acquisition of the new generation of the SAMP/T air-defense batteries, which is currently being developed, and AASM Hammer air-to-surface munitions, both sides said.

There have been talks for several weeks to see how France could provide more military support for Ukraine's air defenses, though there have been questions about how much Macron's government will be able to do as it grapples with political and budgetary instability.

France, along with Britain, has pushed for the creation of a coalition of about 30 countries willing to send troops and assets to Ukraine or along its western borders once a peace deal with Russia is agreed.

Operating the advanced Rafale jets would take time given the rigorous training program for pilots.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel