Ukraine stands firm on Crimea; wants Russia out of all areas

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Thursday his country won’t budge from its demand that Russia withdraw its forces from Crimea, as well as from other parts of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed more recently, for the war to end.
Calling the conflict in Ukraine “a bleeding wound in the middle of Europe,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said all his country’s territory must be treated equally in dealing with the Kremlin after its full-scale invasion more than 13 months ago.
“We are united by U.N. charter principles and the shared conviction that Crimea is Ukraine and it will return under Ukraine’s control,” Kuleba said, speaking by video link to a gathering in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.
“Every time you hear anyone from any corner of the world saying that Crimea is somehow special and should not be returned to Ukraine, as any other part of our territory, you have to know one thing: Ukraine categorically disagrees with these statements,” he said at the Black Sea Security Conference.
Russia took over Crimea in 2014, and during the current war has expanded its presence there. Occasional acts of sabotage and other attacks against Russian military and other facilities on the peninsula have occurred since, with the Kremlin blaming Ukraine. The Kyiv government hasn’t claimed responsibility for the attacks but welcomes efforts to repel the Russian presence there.
The Kremlin wants Kyiv to acknowledge Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and also recognize September’s annexation of the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine has rejected those demands and won’t hold talks with Russia until Moscow’s troops pull back from all occupied territories.
Though there is no sign of possible peace negotiations, the two countries have sporadically exchanged prisoners of war and have engaged in a wartime deal for the export of Ukrainian grain and Russian grain and fertilizers. The grain deal has helped ease concerns about the global food supply, especially to countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia where many are already struggling with hunger.
The agreement, which was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last July is delicate, however, and has been the subject of repeated threats by Moscow to end it.
In the latest dispute, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that no discussion about extending the Black Sea grain deal beyond May 18 would take place until progress was made towards resolving what it called “five systemic problems” that have resulted from sanctions on Russia over the war.
It said in a statement those issues were reconnecting the state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT international banking system; resuming supplies to Russia of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services; lifting restrictions on insurance and reinsurance and the ban on access to ports; restoring the operation of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline; and unblocking foreign assets and accounts of Russian companies related to the production and transportation of food and fertilizers.
Russia agreed last month to extend the grain deal for 60 days — instead of the 120 days set under a previous extension — to send a warning signal to the West.
On the battlefield, military analysts say, an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive in coming months could take aim at the land corridor between Russia and Crimea, hoping to split Russia’s forces in two.
That would be a daunting military challenge. Satellite images show the Kremlin’s forces are digging extensive trench systems in the area between mainland Ukraine and the Black Sea peninsula.
The fighting in recent months has become a war of attrition, with neither side able to gain momentum over the winter and often resorting to long-range bombardment.
At least four civilians were killed and 11 were wounded in the latest Russian barrages that continued to hit civilian infrastructure, Ukraine’s presidential office said Thursday.
The Ukrainian military said Russian forces over the previous 24 hours launched 32 airstrikes, two missile strikes and 40 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
In other developments:
— Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into a video appearing to show the beheading of a Ukrainian serviceman that appeared online this week, according to the government department’s press service. It said it intended “to assess the reliability of these materials.” Ukraine on Wednesday also launched an investigation into what it alleged was the latest atrocity blamed on Russia since it invaded in February 2022.
— A Russian mine exploded near a generator room at one of the reactors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom said. “Russian occupiers continue to turn the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into a military base, mining the perimeter around the plant,” Energoatom wrote on Telegram. “According to sources, an explosion rang out near the engine room of the fourth power unit,” the company said.
Europe’s largest nuclear plant has six reactors, all of which have been shut down over the past year. The U.N.’s atomic energy agency has been trying for months to obtain agreement between Ukraine and Russia on securing the plant, whose reactors and other equipment still require an external electricity supply to operate safety systems.
Associated Press writers Stephen McGrath in Bucharest, Romania, and Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bronco
In the coming months.... ????
So now it's the much "anticipated" Great Summer offensive.
Why is Zelensky giving Russia more time to build defenses and fortifications?
The game changing tanks have already arrived haven't they?
Captain Crunch
Bronco:
Why would you support one old man’s delusions via an imperial invasion that has disrupted / destroyed the lives of millions of common people on both sides of the Russia - Ukraine border?
How could this have been a better outcome for both countries than no war at all, and how can you believe the Russian people’s future will be sunny & prosperous in the aftermath?
TaiwanIsNotChina
It's called waiting for the ground to harden. Ukraine won't make the same stupid mistakes as Russia.
Really anxious to see Russia turned out on its rear, huh?
RichardPearce
Zelensky has less of a LEGAL claim over the breakaway island province of Crimea than Xi has over the breakaway island province of Taipei despite all the posturing and threats coming from Washington (and echoing out of some other mouths)
UNSC 2202 specifies that Crimea sets its own financial, legal and foreign relations policies, that Zelensky's forces have no right to intrude on its territory except border control agents.
America's official foreign policy is that Taipei is subordinate to the Chinese state, just like the 95% of the world that officially only recognizes the Beijing government.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I think probably the most critical is eliminating the land bridge to Crimea. Even if somehow they can't take out the Kerch bridge from the shore, it will be a propaganda boost to say that Russia gained next to nothing from this little escapade. If the land bridge is too well defended, then they should drive into Russia proper somewhere and demand the land bridge in exchange for Voronezh or something.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So many lies, so little time.
The Belovezha Accords AND the Budapest Memorandum guarantees Ukraine's 1991 borders. Guaranteed by Russia no less.
Only if there was a ceasefire, Russian troops withdrawn, and a referendum held under Kiev's laws. None of this happened. It also doesn't apply to Crimea.
It says absolutely nothing about who is subordinate to whom. It only says the US acknowledges that Chinese on BOTH sides claim there is one China. That stopped being true about 1960 so it has no meaning today to anyone.
Axel
If the much-hyped offensive happens at all, it'll be drowned in a sea of Ukrainian blood. Right now there is a furious power struggle between the Pentagon and the White House. The Pentagon is insistent the offensive will fail. The politicians are insistent they must have something to show for all the money and weapons they have pumped into the Ukraine. Not to mention Russia winning the sanctions war.
ian
How did it stopped being true?
Yrral
These tank cannot float on water, Ishun is parts of a narrow strip of land , entrance into Crimea ,it will like shooting fish in a barrel,
2020hindsights
RichardPearce
Well Taiwan has never been ruled by the communist party of China, so I don't think so.
2020hindsights
Putin better start preparing for the loss of his prize trophy of Crimea that he stole like the thief that he is.
He has been warned.
Axel
Scary 笑笑笑
ian
I don't think that's a good basis
Yrral
20 have looked at the entrance too Crimea,it a narrow strip of land ,with a fork highway,that Russian control,maybe people should become map literate
2020hindsights
Yrral
Yes, I am well aware of the geography of Crimea.
2020hindsights
ian
Well Taiwan has never been ruled by the communist party of China, so I don't think so.
You do realize, that Taiwan also claims China as theirs? So on basis of legality, they both China and Taiwan have claim to both China and Taiwan.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The Taiwanese have stopped saying there is One China if a poll could be conducted without threat of violence. The US can't acknowledge something that is patently false, so the One China policy has no meaning.
Antiquesaving
Well dug in the orchestra is preparing to use their Kornets.
Narrow way in and the Kornet can be played from 5km away and even Abrams drivers will hear it.
Now the play on words over.
No air power, no ammunition, the minister of defense for Ukraine was in Bulgaria trying to find 152mm shells it may have left and pleading for them, the Greece begging for a few 155mm they can spare and finally little tiny Cyprus to get perhaps a few dozen more 155mm shells.
The other problem is the Russians placed a large force on the Northern border.
Simply put Kyiv needs to fully commit everything to take Crimea leaving The North and Kyiv vulnerable, the instant the Russians feel they may get pushed back they launch towards Kyiv.
No chance of taking Kyiv but Ukraine will need to pull troops to defend it.
It comes down to man power, Russia still hasn't called this a war and it holds large portion it's Army in reserve.
Why do people think Wagner is doing so much of the fighting, it is to keep the majority or the actual military in reserve.
Again Ukraine is hoping for planes, hoping to goat NATO to intervene.
Pipe dreams are still alive, in March Finland said categorically, NO to sending F18 to Ukraine, but still Ukraine goes on about possible transfer, 2 days ago the Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikonen said said no point to keep bringing up the issue Finland is not send F18 period.
Ukraine is like Syria and Israel over the Golan Heights Ukraine will keep claiming Crimea and Russia will hold it and no way is it going to let it go, UN resolutions or not.
Laguna
Putin is the dog who has caught the car.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Is this some euphemism for expanding ever more Wagner cemeteries and going back to the prisons for more sex offenders?
pianissimo
Crimea belongs to Russia. And Mainland China belongs to Taiwan. Period.