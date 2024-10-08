Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub as Zelenskyy says war is in 'a very important phase'

Ukraine’s military said it struck a major oil terminal Monday in Crimea that provides fuel for Russia’s war effort as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war has entered a key phase.
Both sides are facing the issue of how to sustain their costly war of attrition — a conflict that started with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and that shows no signs of a resolution.
Ukraine’s General Staff said on social media that the oil terminal in Feodosia, on the south coast of the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula, has been supplying the Russian army with fuel and that the strike was part of an ongoing effort to “undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation.”
Russian-installed authorities in the city of Feodosia on the coast of the Black Sea reported a fire at the terminal on Monday morning but did not say what might have caused it.
Ukraine has increasingly targeted rear areas that are essential for Russia’s onslaught, now deep into its third year. It has developed long-range drones that have hit oil depots and refineries as well as armories.
Ukraine's aim is to impair Russia’s ability to support its front-line units, especially in the eastern Donetsk region where the main Russian battlefield effort is stretching weary Ukrainian forces.
Kyiv is still awaiting word from its Western partners on its repeated requests to use the long-range weapons they provide to hit targets on Russian soil.
Developments on that question could come next weekend at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, when defense leaders from the 50-plus partner nations that coordinate military aid to Ukraine are due to meet.
The conflict has largely been a war of attrition, which requires large amounts of ammunition. Late on Sunday, Zelenskyy said the war is in “a very important phase” as the Ukrainian army works hard to hold the bigger Russian forces at bay in the east while also holding ground in Russia’s Kursk border region, which it captured two months ago.
Ukraine needs to “put pressure on Russia in the way that’s necessary for Russia to realize that the war will gain them nothing," Zelenskyy said in a video statement.
“We will continue to apply even greater pressure on Russia — because only through strength can we bring peace closer,” he added.
Meanwhile, Russia fired six missiles of various types and 74 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said.
Missile debris fell in three districts of Kyiv, causing minor damage to civilian infrastructure and starting a fire, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said. He said nobody was hurt. Three missile fragments fell on a kindergarten, he said without elaborating.
The acting head of the Communications Department of Ukraine’s Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, said that two of the hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that were shot down over the Kyiv region were aimed at the capital city.
“Despite the fact that it’s getting harder, despite (Russia's) improvements and the use of new tactics, today we have two shoot-downs,” Ihnat said.
Despite Ukraine’s high interception rates, some weapons still get through.
“They are learning from their mistakes and from our mistakes. They are improving their technology so that we are able to shoot down fewer of them,” Ihnat told AP.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it shot down almost two dozen Ukrainian drones overnight.
Banthu
"holding ground"
The Kursk Nuclear Plant is only a 30 minute drive away.
Why can't Zelensky's elite units and their billion dollar game changers punch through and capture it, which would basically end the war on Zelensky's terms?
The fact of the matter is that Zelensky's elite units are trapped in Kursk.
Kursk is effectively a massive Russian POW camp holding 30,000 of Zelensky's top brigades captive and out of the fight.
Mr Kipling
Two days after stepping down,Jens Stoltenberg, the outgoing NATO chief, did a complete 180 from his usual "We will do everything until Ukraine's victory" to state that Ukraine will have to give up territory for peace.
Hitting an oil depot will not change the outcome, sacrificing 15,000 of your best fighters to take some forest and farmland in Kursk will not change the outcome. On the 15th of October, NATO will give Ukraine the green light to hit targets in Russia, this will also not change the outcome. Just add to the death toll on both sides.
JJE
And they are back at it with more of the usual hybrid-PR-war-strategy. Wild claims from Kyiv, unfounded boasts about shootdowns of hypersonic missiles, Kursk is going well etc. But the Kerch bridge still stands while skating over the crumbling position on the Eastern Front.
And is it crumbling. AFU are losing positions across all sectors of the front and in unexpected, unpredictable directions, like a sandcastle being eroded by a rising tide. RFAF limited ground incursion will pick up steam as the Autumn campaign season rolls into the winter one.
Shout out to the main photo (and bottom one). Hail is one of those legacy systems that have adapted and proved themselves. Note counter drone attachments.
TokyoLiving
More delusional Zelenskyy's fake news as well as those about the Okhotnik drone??..
LOL
TokyoLiving
By the way..
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRESIDENT PUTIN !!!..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6z8l9aa-_zk&ab_channel=%D0%9F%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%82%D0%BE%D0%9F%D1%83%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BD