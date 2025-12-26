 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
European Union leaders' summit in Brussels
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference on the day of the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq Image: Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq
world

Ukraine, U.S. negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskyy says

4 Comments
KYIV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he spoke with U.S. President Donald ‌Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner for about an hour on how to end the war with Russia.

"It was ⁠a really good conversation: many details, good ‍ideas, that we discussed. There are some ‍new ideas ‍on how to bring the real peace closer, and ⁠it concerns formats, meetings, and, certainly, the timeline," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram ​app.

Trump has been pushing for a deal to end the almost four-year-long war, and in recent weeks peace efforts led by Witkoff and Kushner have been slowly inching forward.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy presented a ⁠20-point draft peace plan that he described as the main framework for ending the war.

The draft represented a slimmed-down version of an original 28-point plan the U.S. previously discussed with the Russian side that was widely seen as mainly benefiting Moscow as it demanded Kyiv cede territory and put curbs on its army.

However, key territorial questions remain unresolved in the new 20-point draft, Zelenskyy said, adding that a meeting with Trump would be required to solve the most sensitive ​issues.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow was analyzing the documents on ending the ⁠war which were brought to Moscow by Russia's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev from the United States.

The White House did not immediately reply to ‍a request for comment.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's top negotiator ‌Rustem Umerov planned to have ‌one more conversation with the ‍U.S. negotiators later in the day.

"We are truly working 24/7 to ‌bring closer the end of this ‍brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

The problem is that Putin doesn't want to see an independent Ukraine and Trump could care less if russia gets a new border with our treaty allies.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

He looks like he’s about to burst into tears and I’m not surprised, he’s fighting a lost cause, he’s yesterday’s news as they say. People are tired of this conflict, they don’t want their taxes spent anymore on a lost cause.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Putin will reject the terms (again) and then Trump will have to choose who to blame as he marches the US off into isolationism abandoning NATO/allies. It is very unlikely he will blame Russia or even pressure Russia because he admires Putin. Either way Putin wins Putin. He has so much to gain and so little to lose by rejecting the terms this charade will continue for not much longer. Zelenskyy plays along hoping US intel/sales will continue and that perhaps Congress/Senate will come to his aid. The New Year will bring the final chapter where Trump gives up and blames others. By not being willing to pressure Russia that fate was sealed some time ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

falseflagsteveToday 06:43 am JST

He looks like he’s about to burst into tears and I’m not surprised, he’s fighting a lost cause, he’s yesterday’s news as they say. People are tired of this conflict, they don’t want their taxes spent anymore on a lost cause.

Ukraine is not ready to surrender and they are the only ones worth being concerned about.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment Bathroom Into A Place Of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

GaijinPot Blog

Hijiori Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Cutting to The Point With Kazoku Japanese Kitchen Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Indoor Flowering Plants To Brighten Up Your Winter

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel