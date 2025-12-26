Ukraine, U.S. negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner for about an hour on how to end the war with Russia.
"It was a really good conversation: many details, good ideas, that we discussed. There are some new ideas on how to bring the real peace closer, and it concerns formats, meetings, and, certainly, the timeline," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram app.
Trump has been pushing for a deal to end the almost four-year-long war, and in recent weeks peace efforts led by Witkoff and Kushner have been slowly inching forward.
Earlier this week, Zelenskyy presented a 20-point draft peace plan that he described as the main framework for ending the war.
The draft represented a slimmed-down version of an original 28-point plan the U.S. previously discussed with the Russian side that was widely seen as mainly benefiting Moscow as it demanded Kyiv cede territory and put curbs on its army.
However, key territorial questions remain unresolved in the new 20-point draft, Zelenskyy said, adding that a meeting with Trump would be required to solve the most sensitive issues.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow was analyzing the documents on ending the war which were brought to Moscow by Russia's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev from the United States.
The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem Umerov planned to have one more conversation with the U.S. negotiators later in the day.
"We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable," he said.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
4 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
The problem is that Putin doesn't want to see an independent Ukraine and Trump could care less if russia gets a new border with our treaty allies.
falseflagsteve
He looks like he’s about to burst into tears and I’m not surprised, he’s fighting a lost cause, he’s yesterday’s news as they say. People are tired of this conflict, they don’t want their taxes spent anymore on a lost cause.
geronimo2006
Putin will reject the terms (again) and then Trump will have to choose who to blame as he marches the US off into isolationism abandoning NATO/allies. It is very unlikely he will blame Russia or even pressure Russia because he admires Putin. Either way Putin wins Putin. He has so much to gain and so little to lose by rejecting the terms this charade will continue for not much longer. Zelenskyy plays along hoping US intel/sales will continue and that perhaps Congress/Senate will come to his aid. The New Year will bring the final chapter where Trump gives up and blames others. By not being willing to pressure Russia that fate was sealed some time ago.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Ukraine is not ready to surrender and they are the only ones worth being concerned about.