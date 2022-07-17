Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Vinnytsia
FILE PHOTO: Rescuers remove debris of the House of Officers building hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Photo: Reuters/VALENTYN OGIRENKO
world

Ukraine war shows West's dominance ending as China rises, Blair says

0 Comments
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON

The Ukraine war shows that the West's dominance is coming to an end as China rises to superpower status in partnership with Russia at one of the most significant inflection points in centuries, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said.

The world, Blair said, was at a turning point in history comparable with the end of World War Two or the collapse of the Soviet Union: but this time the West is clearly not in the ascendant.

"We are coming to the end of Western political and economic dominance," Blair said in a lecture titled "After Ukraine, What Lessons Now for Western Leadership?" according to a text of the speech to a forum supporting the alliance between the United States and Europe at Ditchley Park west of London.

"The world is going to be at least bi-polar and possibly multi-polar," Blair said. "The biggest geo-political change of this century will come from China not Russia."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands and triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

President Vladimir Putin says the West has declared economic war by trying to isolate Russia's economy with sanctions and the Kremlin says Russia will turn to powers such as China and India.

The war in Ukraine, Blair said, had clarified that the West could not rely on China "to behave in the way we would consider rational".

Chinese President Xi Jinping has continued supporting Putin and criticized sanctions "abuse" by the West. Putin has forged what he calls a "strategic partnership" with China.

China in 1979 had an economy that was smaller than Italy’s, but after opening to foreign investment and introducing market reforms it has become the world’s second-largest economy.

Its economy is forecast to overtake the United States within a decade and it leads in some 21st century technologies such as artificial intelligence, regenerative medicine and conductive polymers.

"China’s place as a superpower is natural and justified. It is not the Soviet Union," said Blair, who was prime minister from 1997 to 2007. Its allies are likely to be Russia and Iran.

The West should not let China overtake militarily, he said.

"We should increase defense spending and maintain military superiority," Blair said. The United States and its allies "should be superior enough to cater for any eventuality or type of conflict and in all areas."

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

I wouldn’t believe it if he said the sun will rise tomorrow! The man should be in prison for war crimes. He is a cynically self serving hypocrite; self promotion is his only real talent.

That China is undoubtedly a menace we can all see from its actions, as to predictions of its dominance in the future, remember all predictions have one thing in common, they are wrong! Humans are just not very good at integrating all the many and complex factors that impinge on future events, it is more than our hunter gatherer brains were evolved to deal with. I remember gloomy dystopian predictions of the decline of the West and a 21st century dominated by an all powerful Japan. Still waiting ;)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Evn if China is ascending, anyone can notice people flee from China to the West, not the opposite...

Who wants to live his life to its fullest in China when at anytime anyone can be isolated for indefinite time because a test tube says so. Even separated from your beloved...

An open war would provoke deserters by tens of millions in China.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Tony who?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The chinese economy is on the brink of collapse, just like the US and most countries around the world. Dont believe this fear peddling war criminal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo