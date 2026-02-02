Ukraine talks delayed to Wednesday, says Zelenskyy

A second round of talks between Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. officials on a U.S.-drafted plan to end the nearly four-year Ukraine war will begin on Wednesday, instead of Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy did not give a reason for the delay.
The announcement comes a day after one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top envoys held surprise talks with U.S. officials in Florida without Kyiv.
"The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set -- February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.
Neither the Kremlin nor the United States have confirmed the new dates.
Washington says it is "very close" to brokering a deal to end the conflict, Europe's deadliest since World War II, but negotiations remain deadlocked over the key issue of territory in a post-war settlement.
Russia has meanwhile attacked Ukraine throughout the negotiating process.
Zelensky called the strike a "crime" in his evening address.
The U.S. has sought to craft a peace settlement through talks with both sides.
But the most crucial issue of territory remains unresolved, despite Russia and Ukraine agreeing on most other points, Kyiv says.
The first round of trilateral talks on the U.S. plan, held in Abu Dhabi last Friday and Saturday, failed to yield a breakthrough.
Russia, which occupies around 20 percent of its neighbor, is pushing for full control of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as part of any deal.
It has threatened to take it by force if talks fail.
But Ukraine has warned ceding ground will embolden Moscow and that it will not sign a deal that fails to deter Russia from invading again.
Many Ukrainians find the idea of surrendering territory that their soldiers have defended for years unconscionable.
Ukraine, which Russia has bombed throughout the peace process, says its neighbor is not serious about ending the war.
A Russian drone strike on a bus carrying mine workers in Ukraine's eastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least 12 people on Sunday, hours after a drone attack on a city in the same region killed a man and a woman, according to officials.
An earlier Russian drone strike on a maternity hospital in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia injured seven people, including two women undergoing a medical examination, the region's governor and rescuers said.
The attacks came the same day the Kremlin said a week-long reduction in strikes announced by U.S. President Donald Trump would end -- though Ukraine says Russia kept up its attacks regardless.
Trump said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to stop strikes on Kyiv and "various towns" during cold weather, an agreement that the Kremlin said would last until Sunday.
The terms of Trump's agreement with Putin were not clear, and the Kremlin did not link the supposed truce to the weather.
Ukraine's defense minister on Sunday thanked Elon Musk after the U.S. tycoon said efforts to stop Russia from using Starlink satellites for drone attacks seemed to have worked.
"The first steps are already delivering real results... Thank you for standing with us. You are a true champion of freedom and a true friend of the Ukrainian people," Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a "special military operation" to prevent the expansion of NATO -- a war aim that Kyiv has called a pretext for an illegal land grab.
The conflict has resulted in a tidal wave of destruction that has left entire cities in ruins and killed tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians.© 2026 AFP
26 Comments
TaiwanIsNotChina
Putin still demands running Ukraine's elections and weapons procurement. He has not been brought to an honest negotiating table.
Underworld
Yeah, that is baloney - we all know Washington is nowhere close to brokering a deal: that is what Russia is saying.
With Russian casualties about twice those of Ukraine. Also, Ukraine are now saying that they don't have a manpower problem.
And they will remain so, but I would also say that this isn't the only sticking point.
And, it is all a waste of time at the moment because Putin doesn't want peace.
Looking at a video of that idiot, Steve Witkoff, grinning in the presence of Putin, we can tell that no pressure at all is being put on the Russians. So, they will fail.
Mr Kipling
Russia is very serious about WINNING the war. The war will continue until Russia's minimum demands are met.
Regardless of Ukraine, Zelenskyy, Trump or posters on JT.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Since Putin's "minimal" demands are surrender, then he should pay full price.
Underworld
Mr Kipling
Ukraine, which Russia has bombed throughout the peace process, says its neighbor is not serious about ending the war.
It has no hope. Unfortunately, Putin doesn't know that because his generals lie to him.
The war will continue until Russia drops its ridiculous demands.
falseflagsteve
Underworld
Mr Zelensky is well known for saying one thing then doing the opposite. He has lost worldwide support due to this and the corruption within his inner circle. It’s ended up as terribly sad affair and the conflict needs to end now.for the sake of the people.
isabelle
I highly doubt it, since clueless Trump/Witkoff/Kushner want to reward the aggressor with territory in violation of international law, not work toward a just peace.
A deal that rewards Russia for its illegal aggression, and leaves it free to attack again, is no deal at all.
As ever, one side wants peace; the other, war.
Putin started this, Putin is continuing it, and Putin can end it. But he won't, as he is a bloodthirsty imperialist.
About time Musk did something useful. He was restricting Ukraine's usage earlier in the conflict.
isabelle
Yes, Putin certainly is serious about his illegal, unilateral, unprovoked war of conquest.
That's why peace negotiations won't work unless backed by massive military force, and economic and diplomatic pressure.
It's very obvious that Putin doesn't want peace, as he is a bloodthirsty imperialist.
And anyone with a functioning brain will be able to see it's Putin.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Because reasonable people completely ignore the fact that Putin wants Ukraine to lose its independence?
TaiwanIsNotChina
The conflict needs to end justly, which means your hero Putin is defeated.
okinawarides
UnderworldToday 06:51 am JST Washington says it is "very close" to brokering a deal to end the conflict....
Yeah, that is baloney - we all know Washington is nowhere close to brokering a deal
Nah, we all know Dems supporters don't want POTUS peace efforts to progress but Zelensky himself disagrees with them and says 90% of the peace deal is done, even as the last 10 % remains challenging . As in most negotiations. Still, Zelensky saying that POTUS team got 90% there is a massive endorsement. The previous WH administration was useless and made things in Ukraine much worse. Lets hope Zelensky is right and Trump admin can deliver peace to Ukraine soon.
okinawarides
You can doubt all you want, but according to Zelensky the peace talks issues are 90% resolved, 10% remaining. Do you think he is wrong and you are right? Or is he lying about that?
"Ukraine's President Zelensky has stated that while the diplomatic framework for a peace deal is roughly 90% complete, the final 10% still remains an obstacle. Zelensky has expressed a strong desire to work under Trump’s leadership to achieve a "lasting peace,"
Underworld
falseflagsteve
For example?
He didn't lose any support. He dealt with the corruption and moved on.
I agree, but it won't end because Putin doesn't want peace.
ClippetyClop
It made things much worse for your Russian chums, you are right about that.
Under Trump’s appeasement policy your Soviet idols have been able to bomb civilians, ruin towns and steal land with increased impunity.
We’ve been through this and you only care for the obliteration of Ukraine, and you are praying that Trump enables that within yet another 24 hrs.
Let’s not pretend that you care for ‘peace’.
That rusty boat sank a long time ago.
Underworld
okinawarides
Washington says it is "very close" to brokering a deal to end the conflict....
Yeah, that is baloney - we all know Washington is nowhere close to brokering a deal
Zelensky is talking about what he wants, which may be at 90%, but Russia won't sign that deal.
No, it isn't. Zelesnky is happy with the deal - but he also knows that Russia won't sign it.
Ridiculous, they made it much better by giving Ukraine the arms to defend themsleves.
You've been saying peace will come soon for over a year now.
When do you think there will be a deal?
1 month? 2 months? 3 months?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Most Americans are capable of recognizing when they are being buttered up but I understand your job requires targeting a lower demographic.
okinawarides
Clippety Clop ..Under Trump’s appeasement policy your Soviet idols have been able to bomb civilians, ruin towns and steal land with increased impunity.
Zelensky praises Trump's policy and peace efforts. One of you is wrong then, which one is it?
" President Zelensky has praised Trump's focus on ending the conflict, stating that he trusts the U.S. President "because he genuinely wants to end this war".
We’ve been through this and you only care for the obliteration of Ukraine, and you are praying that Trump enables that within yet another 24 hrs.
The usual nonsense. I pray for peace and end of fighting in Ukraine, you on the other hand want the fighting to continue. We've been through this.
Let’s not pretend that you care for ‘peace’.
I do. I want the fighting to stop, you want it to continue.
ClippetyClop
Haha!
Do you pray for Putin to stop invading?
Or do you pray for Ukraine to surrender?
We know the answer to this.
okinawarides
You've been saying peace will come soon for over a year now. When do you think there will be a deal?
1 month? 2 months? 3 months?
Sorry don't have a crystal ball but soon I hope. Sooner than it would had Kamala became POTUS is a certainty. I want peace to come to Ukraine asap.
Underworld
okinawarides
You've been saying peace will come soon for over a year now. When do you think there will be a deal?
1 month? 2 months? 3 months?
I doubt there will be peace within 2026.
Oh no, Kamala would have actually helped Ukraine and been tough on Putin.
Not sure how you are expecting peace to come when Trump isn't putting any pressure on Putin.
okinawarides
TaiwanIsNotChinaToday 09:58 am JST
Most Americans are capable of recognizing when they are being buttered up but I understand your job requires targeting a lower demographic.
So are you saying Zelensky is lying to Trump and also about the peace deal being 90% ready ? That would be unwise.
okinawarides
Underworld
I doubt there will be peace within 2026."
Entirely possible as both parties still disagreeing on the final 10%. I hope they could find a compromise and end the fighting soon however.
Underworld
okinawarides
I doubt there will be peace within 2026."
No they aren't disagreeing on the final 10%.
JJE
These types of negotiations can take years and years - there is a multitude of examples and it is unrealistic to demand a quick fix just because one side is in a sinking position. More realistic is the fact this is about Moscow's national security, thus not likely to deviate from the very minimalist conditions outlined for years (an increase of portfolio requirements is quite a thing in these circumstances, especially as it as holding all the cards).
Underworld
JJE
It has never been about Moscow's security.
It has always been because Putin considers Ukraine Russian.
Momonda
No, there is no general lying about the situation. They know the situation well.