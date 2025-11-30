 Japan Today
U.S. Army Secretary Driscoll meets with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy in Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll attend a meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 20, 2025. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER
world

Ukrainian delegation heads to U.S. for peace talks after lead negotiator's exit

1 Comment
By Max Hunder
KYIV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that a delegation headed by security council secretary Rustem Umerov was on its way to the United States to continue talks on an agreement to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Umerov has been put in charge of the Ukrainian delegation after the previous lead negotiator, Zelenskyy's powerful chief of staff Andriy Yermak, resigned on Friday, hours after anti-corruption detectives searched his apartment.

Zelenskyy said he expected that the results of previous meetings with the U.S. in Geneva, which took place last weekend, would now be "hammered out" on Sunday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet Ukrainian officials on Sunday in Florida, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.

The Geneva meetings allowed Ukraine to present a counter-offer to proposals laid out by U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll to leaders in Kyiv almost two weeks ago.

"Rustem delivered a report today, and the task is clear: to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Ukraine is facing significant pressure from Washington to agree to the terms of a peace deal while Zelenskiy finds himself in the most difficult political and military situation since the early days of Russia's invasion in 2022.

Political blowback from a $100 million energy sector corruption scandal has seen two ministers and now the president's right-hand man ousted.

Yermak told the New York Post hours after his resignation that he was "going to the front".

“I am an honest and decent person,” he said.

Russia is making incremental gains on the front line and Ukrainian cities suffer hours of blackouts every day due to a rolling bombardment of its power grid.

Zelenskyy has said Ukraine is in one of the most difficult moments in its history, but promised his people in a dramatic address last week that he would not betray the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Until some proof is shown that Zelenskyy is corrupt, it remains just a russian talking point. Ukraine has never had a chance to be rid of the russian.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

