 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: People attend a rally over Ukraine conflict in Prague
FILE PHOTO: People hold a Ukrainian flag during a rally in support of Estonia's military strategy plan to help Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic, April 21, 2024. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo Image: Reuters/David W Cerny
world

Ukrainians better treated than others displaced by war, Council of Europe says

0 Comments
By Catarina Demony
STRASBOURG, France

Ukrainians who fled their homes to escape Russia's invasion have received better treatment than those displaced by other ongoing wars and emergencies, Europe's top human rights group said on Thursday, calling on member states to support all equally.

In its annual report, the Council of Europe's anti-racism commission (ECRI) said "admirable efforts" have been made to support Ukrainians since the war started in February 2022.

But it said treatment of people from Ukraine had varied depending on their ethnicity.

For instance, accommodation conditions offered to Roma with Ukrainian citizenship were lower quality than those offered to other Ukrainians in the same situation, ECRI said.

Shortly after the start of the war, the African Union said it was disturbed by reports African citizens in Ukraine had been refused the right to cross borders to safety.

Significant differences have also been observed between the quality of reception centres and services provided to Ukrainians compared with refugees and asylum seekers from elsewhere, ECRI added.

"The new normal should be to welcome all people from everywhere like Ukrainians (were welcomed)," Johan Friestedt, ECRI's executive secretary, told a news conference.

Asked if there was more solidarity towards Ukrainians because most were white, ECRI's chairperson Bertil Cottier said: "When people are more or less like you, it's always easier."

ECRI said all displaced people, irrespective of their nationality, skin colour or religion, should be offered adequate protection and support.

According to ECRI, anti-Ukrainian hate incidents have been reported but overall the public discourse remained of solidarity and support and hostile narratives, including by politicians, were more prevalent against people from other parts of the world.

There are around 6 million displaced Ukrainians across Europe.

The report also said the number of hate incidents against Muslims has increased after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

"Muslims received blame for the attack...based on stereotyping of whole communities and their perceived connections with the use of violence," ECRI said.

Several European countries have also experienced an increase in antisemitism, from hate speech, including death threats, and acts of vandalism of Jewish sites to physical attacks against Jews.

"While criticism of Israel cannot be considered per se antisemitic, calling for the murder of Jews is," ECRI said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Unkai Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo TV Tower

GaijinPot Travel

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Government Benefits for Having Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo