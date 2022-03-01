Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Poland Ukraine Invasion
Ukrainian family reunites at the Medyka border crossing in Poland on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees, depending how long the invasion continues. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
world

U.N.: 500,000+ people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded

0 Comments
By JAMEY KEATEN
GENEVA

The U.N. refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi gave the estimate in a tweet.

The latest and still growing count had 281,000 people entering Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said.

The rest were scattered in unidentified other countries, she said.

Another train carrying hundreds of refugees from Ukraine arrived early Monday in the town of Przemysl in southeastern Poland.

In winter coats to protect them against near-freezing temperatures, with small suitcases, they lined up at the platform to the exit. Some waved at the cameras to show they felt relief to be out of the war zone. Many were making phone calls.

The welcome that Poland and Hungary are showing Ukrainians now is very different from the unwelcoming stance they have had toward refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa in recent years. Hungary built a wall to keep them out when a million people, many Syrians fleeing war, arrived in Europe in 2015.

Poland is now building its own wall with Belarus after thousands of mostly Middle Eastern migrants sought to enter from Belarus in past months. The EU accused Russia-backed Belarus of encouraging that migration surge to destabilize the EU. Some of those people denied entry into Poland died in forests.

But Ukrainians are viewed very differently by Poles and others because they are mostly Christian, and, for the Poles, fellow Slavs with similar linguistic and cultural roots.

Transcarpathia, Ukraine’s westernmost region which borders Hungary, is also home to about 150,000 ethnic Hungarians, many of whom are also Hungarian citizens. While Russia’s invasion has not yet extended to that area, which is separated from the rest of Ukraine by the Carpathian Mountains, many have decided not to wait for the situation to get worse.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog