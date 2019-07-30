Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Afghan security personnel secure the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Afghan officials say the political offices of the president's running mate were hit by a large explosion and stormed by an unknown number of attackers. Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, said vice-presidential candidate and former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh survived the attack. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
U.N.: Afghan forces, NATO killed more civilians than insurgents in 2019

KABUL, Afghanistan

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan says that more civilians were killed by Afghan and NATO forces than by insurgents in the first half of 2019.

Most of the civilian casualties were inflicted during Afghan and NATO operations, such as airstrikes and night raids on militant hideouts.

The U.N. report, which was released on Tuesday, says 403 civilians were killed by Afghan forces in the first six months of the year and another 314 by international forces, a total of 717.

That's compared to 531 killed by the Taliban, an Islamic State affiliate and other militants during the same period.

The U.N. report says 300 of those killed by militants were directly targeted. The last six months have seen the Taliban carry out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces.

