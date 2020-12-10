Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Friction has mounted between Ethiopia's government and the UN over access to Tigray, with alarm growing at the plight of civilians and refugees more than a week after fighting was declared over Photo: AFP/File
world

U.N. announces Ethiopia deal on joint missions to assess Tigray aid needs

0 Comments
By EDUARDO SOTERAS
UNITED NATIONS

The United Nations and Ethiopia have reached a new agreement for joint missions to assess humanitarian needs in the northern region of Tigray, Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced Wednesday.

The deal -- struck a week after an earlier accord proved impossible to implement right away -- will "make sure that there is full access to the whole of the territory and full capacity to start humanitarian operations based on real needs and without any kind of discrimination," Guterres said.

Friction has mounted between Ethiopia's government and the U.N. over access to Tigray, with alarm growing at the plight of civilians and refugees more than a week since fighting was declared over.

Last week the U.N. said it had signed an agreement with the Ethiopian government guaranteeing "unconditional access for humanitarian assistance".

In a sign of the tensions over where and how aid agencies can operate in Tigray, a U.N. team was shot at by Ethiopian forces on Sunday and briefly detained.

Guterres called for "unfettered access of humanitarian assistance, and the swift resumption of the rule of law, in a secure environment and in full respect for human rights, paving the way for a true and lasting reconciliation."

"The most urgent thing at the moment is humanitarian access," said Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the African Union Commission.

Guterres said there was no proof "of the presence of Eritrean troops inside Ethiopia," after reports emerged to the contrary.

"I confronted the prime minister (from Ethiopia) with that question and he guaranteed to me that they have not entered Tigray," Guterres added.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered troops into Tigray on November 4 following alleged attacks by Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces on federal military camps in the northern region.

The move marked a dramatic escalation of tensions between Abiy and the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before anti-government protests swept Abiy to office in 2018.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo