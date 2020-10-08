Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This UN handout photo shows UN Secretary-General António Guterres as he addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s seventy-fifth session on September 22, 2020 at the UN in New York Photo: UNITED NATIONS/AFP
world

U.N. calls for universal health coverage without delay

0 Comments
By Eskinder DEBEBE
UNITED NATIONS

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic had shown that countries must increase efforts to provide universal health care coverage without delay.

"We must all draw the hard lessons of this crisis," the U.N. Secretary-General said in a video message.

"One of those lessons is that under investment in health can have a devastating impact on societies and economies," he added.

Universal health coverage is one of the U.N.'s sustainable development goals for 2030.

But Guterres said the pandemic, which has killed more than one million people worldwide, had shown that greater urgency was needed.

"We cannot wait 10 years. We need universal health coverage, including mental health coverage, now."

In a report containing recommendations, the U.N. said all individuals and communities should receive "the health services they need without undue financial hardship."

The report added that health care should be provided despite the costs incurred.

"(It) is challenging during an economic recession, but COVID-19 has shown that effective epidemic control benefits the economy," the U.N. said.

The body also stressed the need to "massively expand access to new rapid diagnostics and treatments and ensure future COVID-19 vaccines are a global public good with equitable access for everyone everywhere."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tokyu Toyoko Line

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

6 Reasons Why I Love Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo