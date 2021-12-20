Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres (left) attends a press conference with Lebanese President Michel Aoun. Photo: DALATI AND NOHRA/AFP
world

U.N. chief, in crisis-hit Lebanon, criticizes its leaders

0 Comments
BEIRUT

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in crisis-ridden Lebanon on Sunday, hitting out at political leaders who "paralyze" the country in the face of its people's suffering.

"I have come with a simple message: the UN stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon," Guterres told a press conference with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

"Seeing the suffering of the people of Lebanon, Lebanese political leaders do not have the right to be divided and paralyze the country," he added.

He said the objective of his meetings would be "to discuss how we can best support the Lebanese people to overcome the current economic and financial crisis and to promote peace, stability and sustainable development".

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown dubbed by the World Bank as among the planet's worst since the 1850s.

It is widely blamed on nepotism and corruption among the country's ruling class.

Around 80 percent of Lebanon's population is now estimated to be living under the poverty line.

"Lebanese people also expect their political leaders to restore the economy, provide the functioning government and state institutions," Guterres said.

Cabinet has failed to meet since mid-October because of infighting, in particular over the judge charged with investigating the catastrophic August 2020 explosion at Beirut's port that killed at least 215 people, injured thousands and devastated swathes of the capital.

The U.N. chief urged politicians to work together to resolve the crisis and called on the international community "to strengthen its support to Lebanon".

Aoun said authorities were working on a plan to restart the economy that will be "negotiated with the International Monetary Fund", adding that implementing economic, financial and administrative reforms was also required.

He also told Guterres that he wanted legislative elections set for March next year to be "transparent and fair, in order to reflect the real desire of the Lebanese in choosing their representatives".

The vote, the first major electoral test since the onset in 2019 of the financial crisis, is seen by many as a chance to challenge the ruling elite's stranglehold on the country.

Guterres said the elections would be "key" and that the Lebanese "must be fully engaged in choosing how the country moves forward".

Guterres is set to visit the site of Beirut's port explosion on Monday, holding a minute's silence for the victims.

He is scheduled to meet other high-level officials, religious leaders and representatives of civil society organizations before his departure on Wednesday.

He will also visit the impoverished northern city of Tripoli and the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the country's south.

The peacekeeping force, in coordination with the Lebanese army, is tasked with guaranteeing a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from a demilitarised zone on the southern border.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo