Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends a meeting in Hiroshima on Sunday. Photo: Androniki Christodoulou/Pool via AP
world

U.N. chief says it's time to reform Security Council, Bretton Woods

0 Comments
By Sakura Murakami
HIROSHIMA

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that it was time to reform both the Security Council and Bretton Woods to align with the "realities of today's world".

Speaking at a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan, where the Group of Seven summit meeting had been held, Guterres said both institutions reflected the power relations of 1945 and needed to be updated.

"The global financial architecture became outdated, dysfunctional and unfair," he said. "In the face of the economic shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of

Ukraine, it has failed to fulfill its core function as a global safety net."

Guterres also spoke of how he felt that at the G7 summit there was a growing consciousness among developing countries that not enough was being done to reform outdated institutions or "remove the frustrations" of the Global South.

India's economy will grow over 6% this year and next, the International Monetary Fund said in its World Economic Outlook this January.

China and India together will account for about 50% of world growth in 2023, IMF chief economist and director of the research department Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said at the time.

The wealthy G7's economic clout has also shrunk in the past 30 years, accounting for 29.9% of global GDP in 2023 compared to 50.7% in 1980, according to the IMF.

"We will see now what is the impact of the discussions that were held here in Hiroshima," Guterres said. "The G7 members were able to discuss with some of the most important emerging economies in the world."

G7 host Japan made a point of inviting figures from the so-called Global South to Hiroshima for talks. Invitees included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel