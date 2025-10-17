 Japan Today
APTOPIX Madagascar Protests
CAPSAT military unit commander Col. Michael Randrianirina and his troops make their way to the presidency to announce that the armed forces are taking control of the country in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
world

U.N. condemns military takeover in Madagascar as coup leader to be quickly sworn in as president

0 Comments
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar

The United Nations chief on Thursday condemned the military takeover in Madagascar as an army colonel who led the coup was set to be quickly sworn in as president just three days after announcing soldiers had taken charge.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres “condemns the unconstitutional change of government in Madagascar and calls for the return to constitutional order and the rule of law,” his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said.

Col. Michael Randrianirina is due to be sworn in as Madagascar's leader at a ceremony at the High Constitutional Court on Friday, according to a statement by the colonel, which he signed as the president of the “refounded” republic of Madagascar.

Ousted President Andry Rajoelina fled the Indian Ocean nation off the east coast of Africa following the military rebellion, claiming his life was in danger. His whereabouts are unknown.

Madagascar has been suspended from the African Union, which said it “totally rejects” the takeover.

Randrianirina announced Tuesday that the armed forces were taking control after three weeks of deadly anti-government protests led mainly by disaffected young people, who have railed against government service failures, poverty and a lack of opportunities while accusing the elite of corruption and nepotism.

The protesters have mobilized under the title “Gen Z Madagascar” and their uprising echoed youth-led protest movements that have toppled leaders in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Randrianirina and soldiers from his elite CAPSAT military unit rebelled against Rajoelina and joined the protests last weekend. Other military units also turned against Rajoelina after CAPSAT's defection.

Randrianirina said a council made up of military officers would be in charge of the country with him as president for up to two years before new elections are held.

Madagascar, a nation of around 30 million, has struggled with poverty, drought, hunger and political instability since gaining independence from France in 1960.

There have been several coups and attempted coups, including a military takeover in 2009 that first brought Rajoelina to power. Then, the army handed power to Rajoelina, who was in charge as president of a transitional government for five years before new elections.

