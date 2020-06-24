Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this handout photo provided by Olga Burtseva, children play in the Krugloe lake outside Verkhoyansk, the Sakha Republic, about 4660 kilometers (2900 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Siberian town that endures the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a hear wave that is contributing to severe forest fires. Russia's meteorological service said the thermometer hit 38 Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday in Verkhoyansk, in the Sakha Republic about 4660 kilometers (2900 miles) northeast of Moscow. (Olga Burtseva via AP)
world

U.N. evaluates reports of record Arctic heat in Siberia

0 Comments
GENEVA

The U.N. weather agency is investigating media reports suggesting a new record high temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia.

The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that it’s looking to verify the temperature reading on Saturday in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk with Rosgidromet, the Russian federal service for hydro-meteorological and environmental monitoring.

The reports suggest yet another possible sign of global warming in the Arctic, which the agency said is among the fastest warming regions in the world and is heating at twice the global average.

“Apparently, this particularly region of eastern Siberia has very, very cold extremes in winter, but is also known for its extremes in summer, so temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius in July are not unusual," World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis said. "but obviously 38 degrees Celsius is exceptional.”

“We’ve seen satellite images this morning, and it’s just one mass of red -- it’s striking and worrying,” she told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

The area has been hit by wildfires that have driven up temperatures.

“A WMO fast-response evaluation team has given tentative acceptance of this observation as a legitimate observation, which is consistent with current upper air observations at the time in Siberia,” WMO special rapporteur Randall Cerveny said in a statement.

“This will now be subject to a normal process for a detailed formal review by a panel of WMO atmospheric scientists,” added Cerveny, who is also a professor of geographical sciences at Arizona State University.

The World Meteorological Organization has not previously verified possible records for the “highest temperature recorded north of the Arctic Circle,” but is considering creating such a category given the “interest in this extreme observation,” the agency said.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog