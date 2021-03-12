Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.N. expert: Myanmar junta 'murdered' at least 70 since coup

0 Comments
GENEVA

An independent U.N. rights expert on Thursday cited “credible reports” that Myanmar security forces have killed at least 70 people. He also pointed to growing evidence of crimes against humanity since last month’s coup, and upbraided the U.N. Security Council for a “wholly insufficient” response.

Thomas Andrews, an expert focusing on Myanmar, lamented the “horrible truth” that every time he issues a report on the situation, "the number of murders and arbitrary detentions in Myanmar becomes outdated.” He said the count of arbitrary detentions since the Feb. 1 coup had topped 2,000 as of Wednesday night.

“As of this moment, credible reports indicate that Myanmar security forces had murdered at least 70 people," he said.

Speaking to the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, Andrews said violence against protesters and even “people sitting peacefully in their homes” was rising. He said the junta was detaining dozens, sometimes hundreds, of people every day.

“It should come as little surprise that there is growing evidence that this same Myanmar military, led by the same senior leadership, is now engaging in crimes against humanity," he said, citing murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture and imprisonment against basic rules of international law.

Andrews, a former U.S. lawmaker, acknowledged a formal determination of crimes against humanity requires a full investigation and trial. He is working under a mandate from the council and does not speak for the United Nations.

He noted a U.N. Security Council statement on Wednesday that expressed concern about the situation, condemned the violence and voiced support for a democratic transition. Such words are “welcome, but ... wholly insufficient,” he said.

The junta has repeatedly insisted it's acting to restore order and ensure Myanmar’s democratic transition.

Chan Aye, permanent secretary at Myanmar’s foreign ministry, said in a video statement that authorities were seeking to maintain law and order in the country and “have been exercising utmost restraint to deal with the violent protests since 8 February.”

His written statement -- the video was cut short -- also said that Myanmar was undergoing “extremely complex challenges” and facing a “delicate situation,” and insisted that the military leadership did not want to stall a budding democratic transition.

“In this respect, Myanmar would like to seek the understanding from the United Nations and international community on its efforts to maintain sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, national unity and social stability throughout the country,” the statement said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog