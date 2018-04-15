Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The United Nations has 13,000 troops and police in Mali, many of whom are deployed in the country's north Photo: AFP/File
world

U.N. forces attacked in Mali

0 Comments
By SÉBASTIEN RIEUSSEC
BAMAKO

An attempted suicide bombing and mortar fire left at least six U.N. peacekeepers wounded in northern Mali on Saturday, a foreign security source told AFP.

"At least six blue helmets were wounded during an unprecedented attack in Timbuktu," the source said.

In a tweet, the U.N. force "confirmed a major and complex attack on the camp at Timbuktu this afternoon (mortars + exchanges of fire + suicide attack vehicle)".

It made no mention of casualties but said the situation was "under control".

"It's the first time there has been an attack on this scale against the MINUSMA in Timbuktu," the security source said, adding that the final casualty toll was still awaited.

"We've never seen an attack like this," an official from the Timbuktu governorate told AFP.

"Shell fire, rockets, explosions and perhaps even suicide bombers."

Unrest in Mali stems from a 2012 Tuareg separatist uprising against the state, which was exploited by jihadists in order to take over key cities in the north.

More than a dozen of Timbuktu's holy shrines, built in the 15th and 16th centuries when the city was revered as a center of Islamic learning, were razed by jihadist groups linked to al-Qaida in 2012.

The United Nations has 13,000 troops and police in Mali, many of whom are deployed in the country's lawless north.

Seven U.N. peacekeepers have been killed in attacks in Mali this year alone, serving in a mission that has been described as the U.N.'s most dangerous.

Islamist extremists linked to al-Qaida took control of the desert north of Mali in early 2012, but were largely driven out in a French-led military operation launched in January 2013.

Insurgents remain active, linked to drug, arms and migrant trafficking in the vast Sahel region.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Gachapon: Japan’s Irresistible Capsule Toys You Never Knew You Needed

GaijinPot Blog

20 Images that Prove Cherry Blossoms in Japan Make Life Worth Living

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Senkakuwan Bay

GaijinPot Travel

History

Tomonoura

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Dog Cafe Living Room

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Careers

Overcoming Cultural Boundaries With Chef Marybeth Boller

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36