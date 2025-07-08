 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have imposed harsh restrictions on women's participation in public life since they returned to power in 2021 Image: AFP
world

U.N. General Assembly condemns 'systematic oppression' of women in Afghanistan

0 Comments
UNITED NATIONS

The United Nations General Assembly on Monday denounced the "systematic oppression" of women and girls in Afghanistan by the country's Taliban authorities.

The resolution was adopted by 116 votes in favor versus the United States and Israel against, with 12 abstentions.

The text "expresses its serious concern about the grave, worsening, widespread and systematic oppression of all women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban."

It said the Taliban, a strictly conservative Islamist armed group that took control of the country in 2021, "has put in place an institutionalized system of discrimination, segregation, disrespect for human dignity and the exclusion of women and girls."

Since taking power, Taliban authorities, who also ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, have restricted women's education and ability to work, and barred them from participation in many forms of public life.

Member states called on the Taliban "to swiftly reverse contradictory policies and practices," including laws that "extend the already intolerable restrictions on the human rights of women and girls and on basic personal freedoms for all Afghans."

The resolution welcomed the Doha talks, initiated in 2023 by the U.N. to coordinate the international community's approach to the Taliban authorities, and called on U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to appoint a coordinator to facilitate that process.

The United States opposed the resolution and rejected engagement with the Taliban government.

"Nearly four years following the Taliban takeover, we continue the same conversations and engage with the same so-called Taliban officials about improving the situation in Afghanistan without demanding results from them," said US representative Jonathan Shrier. "The United States will no longer enable their heinous behavior."

The Taliban returned to power after reaching a peace agreement with the United States during President Donald Trump's first term, overthrowing the country's government after foreign forces withdrew under the deal.

Russia officially became the first country to recognize the Taliban government last week.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kumagaya Fan Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Government Subsidies in Japan for Housing, Healthcare and Childcare

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “My Ex Wants To Reconnect”

Savvy Tokyo

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Understanding Swimming Pool Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo