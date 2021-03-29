Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the U.N. is negotiating an unrestricted to China's Xinjiang region to check on concerns about the Uighur minority Photo: POOL/AFP/File
U.N. in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit

1 Comment
MONTREAL

The U.N. is in negotiations with Beijing for a visit "without restrictions" to Xinjiang to see how the Uighur minority is being treated, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview broadcast Sunday.

At least one million Uighurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps in the northwestern region, according to U.S. and Australian rights groups, which accuse Chinese authorities of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.

China has repeatedly bridled at criticism of its treatment of the group.

"A serious negotiation is at the present moment taking place between the Office of the (U.N. Human Rights) Commissioner and the Chinese authorities," Guterres told Canada's CBC television network.

"I hope that they will reach an agreement soon" to allow a visit "without restrictions or limitations," he added.

Guterres said the Chinese had repeatedly affirmed to him "that they want that mission to take place."

On Saturday, Beijing announced sanctions against two Americans, a Canadian and a rights advocacy body that had criticized its treatment of the Uighurs, which U.S. officials have said constitutes genocide.

Guterres said he was also following "with concern" the fate of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who are being held prisoner in China on charges of espionage.

Their detention, which Ottawa has denounced as "arbitrary," is widely viewed in the West as a reprisal for the arrest and continued detention in Canada of Meng Wanzhou, an executive of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

"Our position has been very clear," Guterres told CBC: "that in all situations of this kind, there must be due process and full respect for the human rights of the people involved."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

China will sanitize the areas shown to make it look like a set from Jim Carrey's 'Truman Show', like Mao's people did during China's 'great famine' when green rice fields were shown as millions of Chinese starved to death. Russia also has had its Potemkin Villages.

And people still want authoritarian regimes to rule them?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

