Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock addresses the media during a conference 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region' at the EU Council in Brussels. Lowcock is condemning a Saudi-led coalition for carrying out airstrikes against civilians in Yemen. He said in a statement Friday, Aug. 24, that he echoed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for "an impartial, independent and prompt investigation into these most recent incidents." (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)
world

U.N. official condemns Saudi-led coalition for Yemen attacks

2 Comments
By EDITH M. LEDERER
UNITED NATIONS

The U.N. humanitarian chief condemned a Saudi-led coalition on Friday for carrying out two major airstrikes in Yemen in the last two weeks that killed dozens of civilians.

Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said he echoed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for "an impartial, independent and prompt investigation into these most recent incidents."

He said a coalition airstrike on Thursday killed at least 22 children and four women fleeing fighting in Al Durayhimi district in Hodeida governorate. An additional airstrike in Al Durayhimi on Thursday killed four children, he said.

On Aug. 9, coalition airstrikes hit a bus in a busy market in Yemen's north, killing at least 51 people including 40 children. The attack drew broad international condemnation and the coalition said it would investigate.

The conflict in impoverished Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital of Sanaa by Houthi Shiite rebels, which toppled the internationally recognized government. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the government has been fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthis since 2015.

Civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict which has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine, crippled the country's health system, and killed over 10,000 people.

The Houthis had blamed Thursday's attack in Hodeida on the coalition. But state media of the United Arab Emirates, a key coalition member, disputed the claim and said the rebels launched the attack, killing one child and injuring dozens.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified, but Lowcock's statement put the blame on the coalition.

He stressed that the humanitarian operation in Yemen is currently the largest in the world, with three-quarters of the population in need of aid. In 2018, he said, the U.N. and its partners assisted more than 8 million people.

Lowcock expressed deep concern at the proximity of attacks to humanitarian sites including health facilities and water and sanitation operations.

"The parties to the conflict must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and those with influence over them must ensure that everything possible is done to protect civilians," he said.

Lowcock's condemnation of the recent coalition airstrikes follows the release earlier Friday of a 90-page report by Human Rights Watch accusing the Saudis and others of failing to conduct credible investigations into alleged war crimes committed in Yemen or redress the toll on civilians.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Why no sanctions on Saudi Arabia?

Oh yeah I forgot... hypocrisy is blatant, obvious and in your face.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yeah, Canada's Trudeau is the only leader out there to speak the truth on Saudi Arabia.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon