Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Afghanistan
A child stands outside her home in a neighbourhood where many internally displaced people have been living for years, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
world

U.N. political chief urges Taliban to be inclusive

1 Comment
KABUL, Afghanistan

The U.N. political chief ended a three-day visit to Afghanistan on Thursday saying she had “frank and useful” discussions with a wide range of people, including senior Taliban officials “about what needs to be done to bring about an Afghanistan that is inclusive, abides by its human rights obligations and is a resolute partner in suppressing terrorism.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that during her discussions with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi and senior Taliban representative Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Rosemary DiCarlo “emphasized the paramount importance of ensuring that all Afghans — men, women, youth and religious and ethnic groups and minorities, as well — can all take part in governance and public life.”

DiCarlo said in a statement that there is serious concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

“As I heard again during my visit, the women and girls of Afghanistan want to be able to go to school, work and take part in public life, free of discrimination,” she said. “The progress that was made in this area must not be erased.”

Women’s rights activists in the Afghan capital, Kabul, said earlier this month that a recent Taliban decree banning forced marriage was not enough to address the issue of women’s rights and they would continue fighting for their rights to education, employment and participation in Afghan political and social life.

The Taliban overran most of Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years. Taljban forces entered Kabul on Aug. 15 without any resistance from the Afghan army or the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, who fled.

Thee Taliban initially promised tolerance and inclusiveness toward women and ethnic minorities. However, Taliban actions so far, such as renewed restrictions on women and the appointment of an all-male government, have been met with dismay by the international community.

During her visit, DiCarlo also met with political figures, women leaders, members of civil society and the diplomatic community and reiterated that the UN will stay and provide help and assistance in Afghanistan, where political turmoil has contributed to a dire humanitarian situation.

“The U.N. has been in Afghanistan since 1949 and, as demonstrated during the recent crisis, we do not intend to abandon the Afghan people,” she said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The sheer pointlessness of asking the Taliban to be more inclusive boggles the mind.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo