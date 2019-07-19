Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yemenis receive sacks of food aid packages from the World Food Programme (WFP) in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida on June 25, 2019 Photo: AFP/File
world

U.N. reaches agreement with Yemen rebels to resume food deliveries

0 Comments
UNITED NATIONS

The World Food Program has reached an agreement in principle with Yemen's Huthi rebels to resume food aid to areas they control, the agency's chief said on Thursday.

Malnutrition is widespread in Yemen after four years of civil war, but the U.N. suspended deliveries of food aid to rebel-held areas of the country last month following accusations of "diversion of food."

The new agreement with the Huthis will allow food to be quickly delivered to the rebel-held capital Sanaa, though the two sides haven't formally inked the deal yet, WFP chief David Beasley told the U.N. Security Council.

"I can say that we have made substantial progress," he said during a meeting to discuss Yemen, in which he joined U.N. humanitarian officials in underlining the dire humanitarian situation in the country.

"Around 30 million people live in Yemen, and more than two-thirds of them are food insecure. That's 20 million women, men, boys and girls," he said.

While warning of a "dire and worsening humanitarian situation," U.N. envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said a fragile ceasefire in the key port of Hodeida "may finally allow us to focus on the political process before the end of this summer."

Mark Lowcock, the U.N.'s humanitarian chief, said that international commitments of aid to Yemen weren't being honored.

He singled out Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, members of the coalition that intervened in Yemen in support of its government.

"Those who made the largest pledges -- Yemen's neighbors in the coalition -- have so far paid only a modest proportion of what they promised," he said.

Fighting between the Iran-backed Huthis and government forces aided by the Saudi-led coalition has killed tens of thousands of people, many of whom are civilians, aid agencies say.

The conflict has also forced some 3.3 million people from their homes.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Culture

The ABCs of LGBT+ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Exploring The Studio Ghibli Museum

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 29, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Food & Drink

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girl’s Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT