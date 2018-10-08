U.N. report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet, an international panel of scientists reported Sunday. But they provide little hope the world will rise to the challenge.
The Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its gloomy report at a meeting in Incheon, South Korea.
In the 728-page document, the U.N. organization detailed how Earth's weather, health and ecosystems would be in better shape if the world's leaders could somehow limit future human-caused warming to just 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit (a half degree Celsius) from now, instead of the globally agreed-upon goal of 1.8 degrees F (1 degree C). Among other things:
— Half as many people would suffer from lack of water.
— There would be fewer deaths and illnesses from heat, smog and infectious diseases.
— Seas would rise nearly 4 inches (0.1 meters) less.
— Half as many animals with back bones and plants would lose the majority of their habitats.
— There would be substantially fewer heat waves, downpours and droughts.
— The West Antarctic ice sheet might not kick into irreversible melting.
— And it just may be enough to save most of the world's coral reefs from dying.
"For some people this is a life-or-death situation without a doubt," said Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald, a lead author on the report.
Limiting warming to 0.9 degrees from now means the world can keep "a semblance" of the ecosystems we have. Adding another 0.9 degrees on top of that — the looser global goal — essentially means a different and more challenging Earth for people and species, said another of the report's lead authors, Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, director of the Global Change Institute at the University of Queensland, Australia.
But meeting the more ambitious goal of slightly less warming would require immediate, draconian cuts in emissions of heat-trapping gases and dramatic changes in the energy field. While the U.N. panel says technically that's possible, it saw little chance of the needed adjustments happening.
In 2010, international negotiators adopted a goal of limiting warming to 2 degrees C (3.6 degrees F) since pre-industrial times. It's called the 2-degree goal. In 2015, when the nations of the world agreed to the historic Paris climate agreement, they set dual goals: 2 degrees C and a more demanding target of 1.5 degrees C from pre-industrial times. The 1.5 was at the urging of vulnerable countries that called 2 degrees a death sentence.
The world has already warmed 1 degree C since pre-industrial times, so the talk is really about the difference of another half-degree C or 0.9 degrees F from now.
"There is no definitive way to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 above pre-industrial levels," the U.N.-requested report said. More than 90 scientists wrote the report, which is based on more than 6,000 peer reviews.
"Global warming is likely to reach 1.5 degrees C between 2030 and 2052 if it continues to increase at the current rate," the report states.
Deep in the report, scientists say less than 2 percent of 529 of their calculated possible future scenarios kept warming below the 1.5 goal without the temperature going above that and somehow coming back down in the future.
The pledges nations made in the Paris agreement in 2015 are "clearly insufficient to limit warming to 1.5 in any way," one of the study's lead authors, Joerj Roeglj of the Imperial College in London, said.
"I just don't see the possibility of doing the one and a half" and even 2 degrees looks unlikely, said Appalachian State University environmental scientist Gregg Marland, who isn't part of the U.N. panel but has tracked global emissions for decades for the U.S. Energy Department. He likened the report to an academic exercise wondering what would happen if a frog had wings.
Yet report authors said they remain optimistic.
Limiting warming to the lower goal is "not impossible but will require unprecedented changes," U.N. panel chief Hoesung Lee said in a news conference in which scientists repeatedly declined to spell out just how feasible that goal is. They said it is up to governments to decide whether those unprecedented changes are acted upon.
"We have a monumental task in front of us, but it is not impossible," Mahowald said earlier. "This is our chance to decide what the world is going to look like."
To limit warming to the lower temperature goal, the world needs "rapid and far-reaching" changes in energy systems, land use, city and industrial design, transportation and building use, the report said. Annual carbon dioxide pollution levels that are still rising now would have to drop by about half by 2030 and then be near zero by 2050. Emissions of other greenhouse gases, such as methane, also will have to drop. Switching away rapidly from fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas to do this could be more expensive than the less ambitious goal, but it would clean the air of other pollutants. And that would have the side benefit of avoiding more than 100 million premature deaths through this century, the report said.
"Climate-related risks to health, livelihoods, food security, water supply, human security and economic growth are projected to increase with global warming" the report said, adding that the world's poor are more likely to get hit hardest.
Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer said extreme weather, especially heat waves, will be deadlier if the lower goal is passed.
Meeting the tougher-to-reach goal "could result in around 420 million fewer people being frequently exposed to extreme heat waves, and about 65 million fewer people being exposed to exceptional heat waves," the report said. The deadly heat waves that hit India and Pakistan in 2015 will become practically yearly events if the world reaches the hotter of the two goals, the report said.
Coral and other ecosystems are also at risk. The report said warmer water coral reefs "will largely disappear."
The outcome will determine whether "my grandchildren would get to see beautiful coral reefs," Princeton's Oppenheimer said.
For scientists there is a bit of "wishful thinking" that the report will spur governments and people to act quickly and strongly, one of the panel's leaders, German biologist Hans-Otto Portner, said. "If action is not taken it will take the planet into an unprecedented climate future."
13 Comments
cla68
The theory of human-caused global warming is one of the biggest pseudoscience scams in history.
rainyday
Funny how its only people with no experience or qualifications in the field who say that.
prossnip42
cla68
Okay good sir, let me explain it to you. Global warming or climate change as it is the more logical name to give it does happen with or without human intervention. That is true. Climate change would occur whether we're involved or not. However we, with our massive carbon footprint are speeding up the process of climate change. We're lowering the years we have to live just so rich a-holes like the Koch brothers can be even more rich. So yeah, climate change would happen regardless of how we behave but we can at least try to delay it as long as possible by reducing our carbon footprint
sf2k
we need a WWII-like mobilization to stop and convert our collective polluting energy and businesses to green zero emission and even emission absorbing systems. We can do it, it would be interesting and many lessons around the world can be shared because we are all in it together. There would be no losing sides. Businesses lost will be replaced by businesses found and we can all cry on the way to the bank afterwards.
Meanwhile the ignorant keep electing right wing pollution friendly governments and we can never get started.
There's no way out
Matt Hartwell
Going to require a huge global effort to maintain a 2c limit. I think it can be done. We should simply do the absolute best we can given the limits and polical realities.
Dont agree with Trump or the GOP on Paris or climate science and even less so their general environmental stance. Their attitude to the commons, to America"s magnificant and unique national parks/federal lands is extremely worrying.
sf2k
We're at 409 ppm now. We can't wait.
We need a hero
Going to Mars isn't going to save us
Getting racist isn't going to save us
We can't run away from the problems we're created, nor away from each other.
We're going to have to put aside all the BS for the moment, and tackle this problem
Today, Now.
The nice thing at least is it will give everyone something to work towards and be a part of. To take practical ideas and put them into motion. To stop ruining the landscape and air and water.
We're going to have to support those displaced by the change, in hopes they can contribute to a green transition (they can)
We're going to have to believe in tomorrow instead of throwing it away
sf2k
we're / we've
Tokyo-Engr
Human-caused global warming/climate change is not a pseudo-science. It, in and of itself, is not a scam. Humans have an impact on the earth's climate. To what extent is still uncertain but we do have a negative impact. The earth has oscillated back and forth between cold and hot for long before humans were here. The Vostok ice core samples demonstrate also the oscillation of the CO2 concentration over time.
I would consider myself an engineer/scientist. I have 2 very very good friends at UC Berkeley studying climate change (it is essentially their life's work). They both agree, without a doubt, humanity is certainly contributing to climate change. They disagree on to what extent.
One other thing they both agree with (without a doubt) is that the politicization of their work makes their life harder. They see Trump's comments and approach to climate science as ignorant and offensive. They also see the ultra wealthy left wing approach to be equally offensive such as Hollywood stars and certain politicians travelling the globe on private jets, yachts, etc. and telling all the "little people" how we must all live. They also see "end of the world" proclamations as counter productive (claims made 10 years ago have not come to fruition). Their point of view is to state clearly what is known and verifiable and avoid radical predictions or proclamations to bring as many people "under the tent" as possible and achieve change by a slow and gradual reduction and transition. According to them their feeling echoes what most of the actual scientists (not those out in the "limelight" feel about this issue). These two are pretty hard core into this.
Interestingly enough, the U.S. leads all countries on the reduction of carbon emissions (granted the U.S. was starting from a higher level so the percentage decrease may not be as high as others). This was followed by the United Kingdom. The EU was grouped in this study. The biggest increase in Co2 emissions was China followed by India. (For example from 2005-2017 the US emissions decreased by 758 million metric tons while China increased by 3 billion metric tons).
Technology is not yet available to provide the amount of energy needed without the use of fossil fuels. However very year progress has been made, slowly and gradually.
As an engineer/scientist I am fairly confident this issue will be solved. I also agree with my two friends at Cal. To both sides of this issue: please stop with the politicization and radical projections. Really good progress is being made and I think based on what is going on recently with the weather and late season typhoons, etc. people are realizing that this is indeed an issue.
Burning Bush
Just to put things into perspective.
One large volcano puts out more carbon than all human activity since the dawn of man, including the dreaded SUV.
The "science" behind man-made climate change is as dubious as the science of measuring skull size and shape to determine intelligence.
The scientific "community" has been wrong countless times in history, and they're wrong again.
sf2k
If you don't believe in science then get out of the way. You have your freedom to believe in fairies or whatever you want, just stop being in the way of those that don't.
Your ignorance does not equal my knowledge (to paraphrase Asimov)
rainyday
Gee, for a guy who prides himself in being able to ferret out poor measuring skills, you really haven't got a clue.
Emissions of biggest volcanic eruption of the past century (Mt. Pinatubo, 1991) = 42 million tons of CO2
Man-made CO2 emissions in the same year (1991) =23 billion tons
Average emissions of ALL volcanos per year = 645 million tons
Manmade emissions per year (2013)= 29 billion tons
And the science-rejecting lunatic "community" has also been found to be wrong on occasion.
madmanmunt
Give more local taxpayers money to a massive global bureaucracy to help solve local problems? Sounds like a GREAT idea! ...sorry. It sounds LIKE A SCAM!
sf2k
Many like myself would love to become an engineer and take part in saving the world. (Anyone willing to pay for it?)
Make some CO2 scrubbers into an anoxic municipal waste boiler and see if we can fix carbon into a compost or biomaterial for farmers for improved soil, or enough graphine for tennis rackets since playing golf will be officially land-waste stupid.
Worth trying and seeing what's possible and being a part of it all
It's not because we don't have ideas, it's because we're not allowed to have them. Fight the Cons