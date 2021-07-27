Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.N. says five peacekeepers injured in attack in northern Mali

0 Comments
UNITED NATIONS

Five U.N. peacekeepers were injured in an attack using an improvised explosive device in Mali's restive north Monday, the United Nations said.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a quick reaction force was immediately sent to the site in Aguelhok in the Kidal region and the wounded peacekeepers were taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

The attack came a day after the U.N. peacekeeping mission’s camp in Aguelhok experienced indirect fire, he said. There were no reports of casualties or damage in Sunday’s incident.

Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.

Islamic extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a French-led military operation in 2013. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies fighting the insurgency.

The extremists have expanded their reach well into central Mali, where their presence has inflamed tensions between ethnic groups in the area.

Haq said U.N. peacekeeping helicopters and other assets dispersed armed combatants over the weekend before they were able to launch an attack in Bandiougou, in central Mali.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Another Islamic Terrorist attack.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog