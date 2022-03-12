Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.N. says Yemen war has killed or injured 47 children in 2022

1 Comment
CAIRO

At least 47 children were killed or injured in war-torn Yemen in the first two months of 2022 as fighting escalated between government forces and the Houthi rebels, a U.N. official said on Saturday.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the U.S. and United Arab Emirates, to try restoring President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

The fighting has escalated since the beginning of 2022 as the Saudi-led coalition stepped up its support to government ground forces to fend off a year-long Houthi offensive on the central city of Marib. The clashes have also intensified elsewhere in the Arab world's poorest country.

“Violence has continued to escalate this year and as always children are the first and most to suffer, said Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative to Yemen. “Just over the first two months of this year, 47 children were reportedly killed or maimed in several locations across Yemen.”

He called on all warring parties and their backers to protect civilians especially children whose “safety, their well-being and protection must be safeguarded at all times.”

Duamelle said the war killed or injured 10,200 children over the past seven years, adding that the actual tally is likely much higher.

The conflict has in recent years become a regional proxy war that has killed more than 150,000 people, including over 14.500 civilians, according to 2022 data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Project.

It also created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the U.S. and United Arab Emirates, to try restoring President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

Over 10,000 dead children !!!!!

I stand with Yemen.

Sanction Saudi Arabia and stop buying their oil!

Any country that arms Saudi Arabia should be ashamed!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo