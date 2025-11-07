 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The formal lifting of sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is largely symbolic as they were waived every time he needed to travel outside of Syria Image: POOL/AFP/File
world

U.N. Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president

1 Comment
By Gregory WALTON
UNITED NATIONS

The United Nations Security Council voted in favor of a U.S. resolution on Thursday to lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, ahead of his White House visit next week.

"(The Council) decides that Ahmed al-Sharaa...and (Interior Minister) Anas Hasan Khattab are delisted from the ISIL and al-Qaida Sanctions List," said the resolution, approved by 14 council members. China abstained.

The formal lifting of sanctions on Sharaa is largely symbolic as they were waived every time he needed to travel outside of Syria in his role as the country's leader. An assets freeze and arms embargo will also be lifted.

U.S. President Donald Trump will host the Syrian leader for talks on November 10, having said the former jihadist had made "good progress" toward establishing peace in his war-torn country.

Though it will be Sharaa's first visit to Washington, it will be his second to the United States after a landmark U.N. trip in September, where the ex-jihadist became the first Syrian president in decades to address the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

In May, the interim leader, whose rebel forces ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad late last year, met Trump for the first time in Riyadh during the U.S. president's regional tour.

Formerly affiliated with al-Qaida, Sharaa's group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), was delisted as a terrorist group by Washington as recently as July.

Since taking power, Syria's new leaders have sought to break from their own violent extremist past, and present a moderate image more tolerable to ordinary Syrians and foreign powers.

Syria's president will discuss issues including lifting remaining sanctions, reconstruction and counterterrorism when he visits Washington, Damascus said Sunday.

Syria and Israel remain technically at war, but they opened direct negotiations after Assad was toppled by an Islamist-led coalition last December.

Trump has expressed hope that Syria will join other Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel under the so-called Abraham Accords.

A Syrian official had told AFP earlier this year that Syria expects to finalize security and military agreements with Israel in 2025, in what would be a breakthrough less than a year after Assad's ouster.

Since December, Israel has deployed troops in a U.N.-patrolled buffer zone that separates the countries' forces and has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria. Damascus has not retaliated.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

May he keep ISIS under wraps and may the UNSC keep Israel off of his back.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokoname

GaijinPot Travel

Live

How to Buy an Abandoned House in Japan (and What It Costs)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Luxury Love Hotels in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How To Enjoy Onsen in Japan As A Family

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Shichi-Go-San: How To Celebrate The Unique Japanese Milestone For Kids Ages 7-5-3

Savvy Tokyo