Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window in New York. Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri
world

U.N. torture prevention panel terminates visit to Australia

0 Comments
SYDNEY

A U.N. torture prevention panel terminated its suspended visit to Australia, saying it continued to face obstacles in getting access to some detention centers in the country.

The U.N. Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) on Monday said it had requested several assurances in order to resume its visit but some guarantees were not provided, and it could not decide on a "reasonable time frame" for a visit.

"Despite the good cooperation the Subcommittee has with the Australian federal authorities following our initial mission, there is no alternative but to terminate the visit as the issue of unrestricted access to all places of deprivation of liberty in two states has not yet been resolved," SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour said in a statement.

The Australian government "deeply regrets" the decision by the U.N. panel, a spokesperson for Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in an emailed response.

"This is despite the fact that the SPT carried out successful visits to places of detention across almost all jurisdictions in Australia, and the progress made by Australia in addressing the concerns raised by the SPT," it said.

An optional protocol against torture and degrading treatment, which Australia is a signatory to, allows for SPT to visit prisons, police stations and other detention centers unannounced.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, in October 2022 blocked the panel from visiting its prisons, saying the state maintained high standards at its jails and Australia was a sovereign country. Dreyfuss then said the decision by New South Wales was disappointing.

The U.N. delegation was also prevented from visiting correctional facilities in Queensland state prompting it to suspend its 12-day visit.

The offices of the premiers of New South Wales and Queensland did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Jabbour said a report based on what the panel had observed during its October visit would be shared with the Australian authorities.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog