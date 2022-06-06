Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Yemen's warring sides resume talks on ending Taiz siege

0 Comments
CAIRO

Yemen’s warring parties resumed talks Sunday on reopening roads in Taiz and other provinces, the United Nations said, after they agreed to renew a nationwide cease-fire.

The U.N. mission to Yemen said delegations from the internationally recognized government and the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels began their second round of direct discussion in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

The mission did not provide further details.

The two sides did not reach an agreement on lifting the rebels blockade of Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, in their first round of talks late last month.

Reopening the roads around Taiz and elsewhere in Yemen is part of a truce the U.N. brokered early in April. It was the first nationwide cease-fire in in six years in Yemen’s brutal conflict, now in its eighth year.

The Houthis have imposed a siege on government-held city of Taiz, the capital of the province by the same name, since March 2016.

The two sides agreed on Thursday to extend the truce for more two months after concerted pressure from the U.N. and international aid groups.

Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital of Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try restore the government to power.

The conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and killed over over 150,000 people, including over 14,500 civilians.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo