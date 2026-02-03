 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Republican House speaker Mike Johnson says a deal to fully fund the government is imminent Image: AFP
world

Trump urges 'no changes' to bill to end shutdown

8 Comments
By Robin LEGRAND
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump urged the House of Representatives on Monday to swiftly adopt a spending bill and end the three-day government shutdown.

"I hope all Republicans and Democrats will join me in supporting this Bill, and send it to my desk WITHOUT DELAY," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The shutdown followed a breakdown in negotiations because of Democratic anger over the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents, which derailed talks over new money for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Late Friday, the Senate passed a package clearing five outstanding funding bills to cover most federal agencies through September, along with a two-week stopgap measure to keep DHS operating while lawmakers negotiate immigration enforcement policy.

Several conservative Republicans have voiced their disdain for the deal, however, and have threatened to vote against the Senate-backed package on Tuesday.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said "there can be NO CHANGES at this time" to the legislation and called for its immediate passage.

"We will work together in good faith to address the issues that have been raised, but we cannot have another long, pointless, and destructive Shutdown that will hurt our Country so badly," the Republican president said in a reference to a record 43-day stoppage last summer.

Mike Johnson, speaker of the Republican-controlled House, has expressed optimism that an agreement is imminent.

"We'll get all this done by Tuesday; I'm convinced," Johnson said on Fox News Sunday.

The speaker has a razor-thin majority in the House, however, and cannot afford to lose more than one vote on the Republican side.

His margin was reduced even further on Monday with the arrival of a Democrat who won a special election in Texas.

Republican defections could force Johnson to rely on Democratic votes to advance the funding bill and end the shutdown.

If the House approves the Senate deal, lawmakers would then have just two weeks to negotiate a full-year DHS funding bill.

Both parties acknowledge these talks will be politically fraught, as Democrats are demanding new guardrails on immigration enforcement and conservatives are pushing their own policy priorities.

Democrats in the House want changes to the way DHS conducts its immigration sweeps -- with heavily armed, masked and unidentified agents who sometimes detain people without warrants -- before voting on the spending package.

Shutdowns temporarily freeze funding for non-essential federal operations, forcing agencies to halt services, place workers on unpaid leave or require them to work without pay.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

8 Comments
Login to comment

You have your marching orders Johnson.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

"I hope all Republicans and Democrats will join me in supporting this Bill, and send it to my desk WITHOUT DELAY," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Apart from reducing ICE’s budget…

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Hold the line

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

bass4funk

Hold the line

The funding bill didn’t even have ICE reforms. They were left out to be negotiated later.

So this is now the Johnson/Trump shutdown.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

The funding bill didn’t even have ICE reforms.

I know, I never said anything about it.

So this is now the Johnson/Trump shutdown.

I was talking about the Save Act Bill

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

bass4funk

I was talking about the Save Act Bill

Wrong thread.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

bass4funkToday 07:34 am JST

Hold the line

Trump said to hold the line against MAGA nutters.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Trump said to hold the line against MAGA nutters.

You are reiterating my point.

Wrong thread

In the bill, spot on, relax.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

OTC Morning-After Pill Finally Available in Japan: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

5 Places to See Plum Blossom in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Nishiarai Daishi Daruma-Burning Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Oniyo Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel