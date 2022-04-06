Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The legal reform in England and Wales should mean fewer divorce proceedings ending up in the courts Photo: AFP
world

Unhappy spouses celebrate as England adopts 'no-fault divorce'

11 Comments
By Jitendra JOSHI
LONDON

No more faked evidence or years-long waits -- from Wednesday, unhappy spouses in England and Wales can end their marriages without blaming each other, in the biggest reform of divorce law for half a century.

The onset of "no-fault" divorces means one spouse no longer needs to prove the other guilty of adultery, "unreasonable behavior" or desertion.

If such grounds did not exist, the couple had to live apart for two years before a divorce could be granted -- or five years if one partner objected to the proceedings.

The change brings England and Wales into line with Scotland, which has its own legal system, and with other countries including the United States, Australia and Germany.

While experts expect a rush of divorces by couples who were waiting for the legal reform, they predict it could also ironically increase rates of marriage, by promising an easier way out if the relationship sours.

The case of Tini Owens galvanized a campaign for the change after she lost a Supreme Court fight in 2018, having failed to persuade the judges that her 40-year marriage should end.

Her husband had contested her claims of unreasonable behavior, and the judges ruled that being trapped in an unhappy marriage was not in itself grounds for divorce.

"No-one should have to remain in a loveless marriage or endure a long, drawn-out and expensive court battle to end it," Owens said.

"This change in the law guards against that happening and I welcome it," she added.

The reform does not herald U.S.-style "quickie divorces" -- there is a minimum wait of 20 weeks between a spouse first initiating proceedings and then applying for a legal order.

They must then wait another six weeks before the divorce can be granted.

But it does overhaul the current system, in place for decades, under which some spouses would resort to private detectives to find evidence of fault, or the couple would agree simply to concoct the evidence.

Vicky admitted that she and her first husband "had to make up scenarios and situations that we felt were going to be accepted" by the court after they had agreed to an amicable divorce.

Her second marriage was to a "very manipulative" and "violent" man who refused to engage with divorce proceedings, forcing her to wait for five years of separation.

"And I could have been out of that relationship a lot quicker and a lot sooner than I was," Vicky, giving only her first name, told BBC radio.

Some lawyers welcomed the end of an adversarial divorce culture, while stressing that legal advice remained essential for resolving financial and child custody issues.

A survey commissioned by the law firm Slater and Gordon pointed to an unintended consequence -- 32 percent of cohabiting respondents said they were more likely to get married now that the divorce process was simpler.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

11 Comments
Login to comment

Easy come, easy go. - C'est la vie.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Might as well have a 1969 theme song to go with your new found freedom:

Love, American Style” -The Cowsills

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ee3P6K084zc -
0 ( +1 / -1 )

A survey commissioned by the law firm Slater and Gordon pointed to an unintended consequence -- 32 percent of cohabiting respondents said they were more likely to get married now that the divorce process was simpler

This isn’t much of a surprise to me. I know people in the UK who cohabit and say one of the reasons they didn’t marry was the complication of divorce. Other reasons included it being meaningless, out-of-date and a waste of money. The waste of money argument is a bit questionable because you don’t need all the rip-off expensive church nonsense - do it on the cheap and be in line for tax-breaks. You’d almost certainly save in the long run.

The cost of living crunch in the UK may see more cohabiting couples marry.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Couples have been able to divorce when both agreed. Why even married? Divorce in Japan is very quick.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Nowadays, getting married seems so casual and convenient worldwide.

England & Wales are setting a new example, making divorce equally if not more convenient.

In that case, what is marriage institution for..?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

 I know people in the UK who cohabit and say one of the reasons they didn’t marry was the complication of divorce.

If you're going into marriage with divorce in the picture, better not to marry in the first place.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Common sense over common law.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

My sister works in an elementary school in the UK. Of the 33 kids in her class only 5 are living with a mother and father who are married. This is not uncommon, many question the point of getting "officially married".

2 ( +2 / -0 )

 I know people in the UK who cohabit and say one of the reasons they didn’t marry was the complication of divorce.

If you're going into marriage with divorce in the picture, better not to marry in the first place

I see it as practical thinking. Life isn’t a romance film. The stats tell us there is a good chance of divorce which is not necessarily a bad thing.

Hard if not impossible to predict how you or your partner will change.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Of the 33 kids in her class only 5 are living with a mother and father who are married.

Just don’t expect any #metoo support for the embattled minority, Canute-like trying to avoid being deluged by the dysfunction all around.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My first wife we ended up hating each other, too young too stupid. Nobody’s fault just ours. She did take all the wedding gifts but, I really didn’t care. I was free. In my case no extramural affairs, we just grew together to hate each other. Much happier now.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog