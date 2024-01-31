Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
world

Union calls on security workers at most major German airports to strike on Thursday

0 Comments
BERLIN

A union has called on security staff at most of Germany's major airports to stage a one-day strike on Thursday as it steps up pressure on employers in a pay dispute.

The ver.di union announced the strikes on Tuesday. It said the strike will affect Germany's busiest airport, Frankfurt, as well as Hamburg, Bremen, Hannover, Berlin, Cologne, Duesseldorf, Leipzig, Dresden, Erfurt and Stuttgart. Munich airport, Germany's second-busiest, isn't affected.

Three rounds of talks so far haven't produced a settlement for some 25,000 security workers. Ver.di is seeking a raise of 2.80 euros per hour ($3.03) for all employees and calling for bonuses for overtime work to kick in from the first extra hour.

The employers' assocation says it has offered a 4% raise this year and 3% next year, as well as concessions on when overtime bonuses kick in. Talks are due to resume on Feb. 6.

“Warning strikes” of limited length are a common tactic in German pay disputes. In a separate dispute, ver.di has called for strikes Friday on local public transport systems in much of the country.

Those will not affect the mainline railway system, which has been hit recently by a bitter pay dispute that resulted in full-scale strikes. The GDL union, which represents many of Germany's train drivers, on Monday ended a five-day strike earlier than originally planned after agreeing to resume talks with the state-owned main railway operator, Deutsche Bahn.

That dispute centers on a demand by GDL for shift workers' hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 per week without a pay cut.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel