United finds loose bolts on several 737 MAX planes, raising pressure on Boeing

Boeing's latest 737 MAX crisis deepened on Monday after United Airlines said it had found loose bolts on multiple grounded MAX 9 aircraft, raising new concerns among industry experts about how its best-selling jet family is manufactured.
U.S. regulators grounded 171 of the 737 Max 9 aircraft after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated plane flight not long after taking off from a Portland, Oregon, airport on Friday, forcing pilots to scramble to land the plane safely.
United, one of the two U.S. carriers that fly this Boeing model, said its inspections found bolts that needed tightening on several panels. That disclosure heightened concerns about the production process of 171 MAX 9 jets that have been grounded.
A source told Reuters that United has now found closer to 10, instead of five, airplanes with loose bolts, and that the figure may increase.
The discovery was first reported by The Air Current.
Several industry insiders said airlines have started to hear passengers voice concerns about the safety of the aircraft, even though the MAX 9 in question is only used by a handful of carriers. Any prolonged concerns may increase pressure on Boeing, which has suffered from numerous production issues since the grounding of the 737 MAX family in early 2019.
"This changes a lot because it is now a fleet problem. This is a quality control problem," said U.S. aircraft safety expert John Cox.
Investigators said on Sunday it was too early to determine the cause.
Boeing shares sank 8% on Monday.
FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS
Boeing's largest single-aisle model in production has a panel known as a door plug to replace an exit that would be installed on planes configured to carry more passengers. Most operators use the lower-density version with the door plug.
People familiar with the process have said the panel is fitted in two stages, first by supplier Spirit AeroSystems and later completed by Boeing. Investigators said they would examine both manufacturing and maintenance records.
Aviation services provider AAR Corp dismissed reports that it had performed worked near the door plug.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing declined to comment on the loose bolt reports.
"Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug – for example, bolts that needed additional tightening," United said in a statement.
The FAA gave the go-ahead on Monday for airlines to inspect grounded jets using an approved process by Boeing.
Alaska Airlines said it also needs additional approval from U.S. regulators before starting inspections, so it has not had a chance to look for any additional loose bolts yet.
The inspections are expected to take several days, forcing the cancellation of numerous flights but one senior industry source said the timing was increasingly unpredictable and that the FAA, under a recently appointed leader, would be cautious.
The FAA said planes would remain grounded "until operators complete enhanced inspections which include both left and right cabin door exit plugs, door components, and fasteners."
Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems' shares fell 11%.
Alaska Airlines pilots turned the plane around and landed it safety, and no major injuries were reported even as oxygen masks deployed and personal items were sucked out of the plane.
"It was really important to figure out whether it was that specific aircraft from Friday night," said Anthony Brickhouse, an air safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
"The fact that United has now found some aircraft with loose bolts, that just means that the investigation is going to be expanded."
A diagram of the 737 MAX 9 door plug posted by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Sunday shows four bolts - two in the upper corners of the plug and two lower hinge brackets - that secure the plug to the fuselage.
The plug is further fastened in place by "stop fittings" at 12 different locations along the side of the plug and the door frame. Those components hold the door plug in place and prevent it from being pushed out of the airframe.
PANEL FOUND IN BACKYARD
The panel was recovered on Sunday by a Portland school teacher identified only as "Bob" in the Cedar Hills neighborhood who found it in his backyard, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said.
Homendy said the cockpit voice recorder did not capture any data because it had been overwritten. She again called on regulators to mandate retrofitting existing planes with recorders that capture 25 hours of data, up from the two hours required in the U.S. at present.
Alaska Airlines cancelled 141 flights, or 20% of its scheduled departures, on Monday. The carrier had said travel disruptions were expected to last through at least mid-week. United, which has grounded its 79 MAX 9s, cancelled 226 flights on Monday, or 8% of its scheduled departures.
Of the 171 planes covered by the order, 144 are operating in the United States, aviation analytics firm Cirium said.
Turkish Airlines, Panama's Copa Airlines and Aeromexico said they had grounded affected jets. Indonesia said it had suspended use of three jets not covered by the order.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Sh1mon M4sada
I don't know why mods deleted my post in the other thread. I posted that thetge NTSB has declared that this horrendous failure is 'AN ACCIDENT' ie NOT 'AN INCIDENT'. WTF.??
https://youtu.be/RAO3F7eVZyY?si=vUX5cOjDhiCUREr0
Cabin pressure loss on 3 previous occasions over 3 different flights and someone just checked and reset.
https://www.youtube.com/live/0jeO5fwRXLo?si=JQzggvwsVVZR7xy5
Experts are saying bolts missing???
BUT this is an ACCIDENT? Not a single person is going to be held responsible?
sakurasuki
So it's production defect for something that made in USA, still claim better than something that made in China?
Sh1mon M4sada
Yes, because USA engineering us top notch, Chinese engineering is subject to politics, graft, and copiers knowing what to copy, not to mention fraud.
Google rocket force - there's your answer. Water substituted for fuel in missile, missile bunker doors that can't open....
Seriously, this same plug configuration has been used for years, it was in the original 737, and this is a pure operational and quality (manufacturing operation) issue. Indict someone already.
JeffLee
No one's surprised. Boeing's latest quality problems were predicted over 5 years ago. The main Seattle workers union said if Boeing management went ahead transferring production to South Carolina --simply because it's cheaper-- and other cost-cutting measures at the time would cause exactly the kind of problems we're seeing now and have seen in the last year or so.
Uchujin
this is a major problem for this maker and the quality control!
Sh1mon M4sada
Certainly looks that way on first impression, however, there's the issue of the 3 previous occasions where there was reported loss of cabin pressure, and the maintenance crew just reset the warning light.
https://youtu.be/CkDZ88Q7scg?si=ITlYQEBoWQMfkoCW
Boeing tests the airframe for pressure holding before delivery of the plane, their manual would have specified tightening of the retaining bolts and installing of split pins, check and 'sign-off', I would want to know how signed it off, and I want to know who signed of on 3 loss of pressure events as well.
Don't forget they restricted this particular plane from flying over water because of this loss of pressure issue.
So in this case, I would say it's definitely a certification, by an actual person, issue, not an engineering issue.
IMHO, the FAA is taking this much more seriously in grounding the plane as compared to the NTSB declaring it to be an accident.
TokyoLiving
What happened with Boeing??..
They don't have enough trouble with the Ospreys??..
Sh1mon M4sada
I should add that the bolts are only retaining bolts, they are not there to deal with pressure differential, the stop pads and hinge is the real structural components.
https://youtu.be/WhfK9jlZK1o?si=XSyEACutWBWul42O
Jind
About time Boeing followed Airbus's production Quality Control check list than their own cutting the corners.
QuestionsGuy
AAR may be lying. They performed wifi installation on the aircraft for Alaska in early December, and the pressurization warnings started the day after the aircraft returned. People in the know say the wifi antenna was installed in the same area of the cabin as the incident door, and the work would involve removing paneling for wiring installation and other activities. They claimed they didn't work on the door...that doesn't mean technicians didn't open it.