Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

University bus crashes in Kenya, killing 14 people

0 Comments
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
NAIROBI, Kenya

Fourteen people, including students, have died after a university bus collided with a passenger vehicle in Kenya, west of the capital, on Thursday.

Police say 12 people died on the spot and two others succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The bus had 30 people on board and the death toll may rise, Rift Valley Police Chief Tom Odera said.

The bus was heading toward Nakuru town from the capital, Nairobi, when its driver lost control, hit an oncoming vehicle and rolled into a ditch, he said.

Road accidents are common on Kenya’s roads. Traffic police have in the past cracked down on drivers violating speed limits and those driving while drunk.

Last week, the National Transport and Safety Authority said that 974 people had died in road crashes across the country since January. The authority has been running a road safety campaign urging motorists to exercise caution especially in the ongoing rainy season.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Kansai: The Hanshin Main Line

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For Mar. 27-Apr. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo