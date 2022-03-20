Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

One dead, 20 wounded at shooting at Arkansas car show

1 Comment
DUMAS, Ark

At least one person was killed and 20 people wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas on Saturday evening, local police said.

Keith Finch, chief of police in the town of Dumas, provided the increased number of casualties but said it wasn't immediately clear how many kids had been hurt.

One person was in custody, although there may have been multiple shooters, Finch told reporters.

State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. to Dumas, located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

The car show is an annual community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, according to the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization, which put on the event.

Wallace McGehee, the car show's lead organizer, expressed condolences to the victims' families and the community.

“For something like this to happen, it's a tragedy,” McGehee told KATV at the scene. “We did this here for 16 years without a problem.”

Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn't immediately available.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

cash card with Visa Debit functionality

For Everyday Cashless Payments!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I hope a child wasn’t among the dead. Thoughts and prayers for the victims.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo