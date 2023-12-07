Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea. Photo: Reuters/KIM HONG-JI
world

Up to 600 N Korean defectors deported by China have vanished, says rights group

0 Comments
By Hyonhee Shin
SEOUL

Up to 600 North Koreans have "vanished" after being forcibly deported by China in October, a Seoul-based human rights group said on Thursday, warning they may face imprisonment, torture, sexual violence and execution in the isolated state.

The report by the Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG) came about two months after South Korea lodged a protest with China over the suspected repatriation of a large of number of North Koreans who were trying to flee to South Korea.

The TJWG said hundreds of defectors were transported in guarded buses and vans from Chinese detention centres across the border into the North on Oct. 9, calling the incident the largest such mass repatriation in years.

The identity of the defectors remains unknown, but most of them are women, it said.

"No communication has been established with the defectors since they were sent back," the group said in a statement. "Those forcibly returned face the prospect of torture, sexual and gender-based violence, imprisonment in concentration camps, forced abortions and execution as their authoritative regime brands them 'criminals' and 'traitors.'"

North Korean state media has not commented on the case, but had long denounced defectors as "human scum", and leader Kim Jong Un has tightened borders further over the past few years.

Beijing's foreign ministry denied in October that there were "so-called defectors" in China, but said that North Koreans had illegally entered for economic reasons, and that China always handled the issue according to the law.

Seoul's unification ministry and foreign ministry did not immediately comment on Thursday.

North Korean defectors arriving in the South had hit an all-time low during the pandemic when North Korea sealed its borders.

Pyongyang has since lifted some coronavirus restrictions and resumed trade and other exchanges with China. Beijing's customs data has indicated a sharp increase in exports to North Korea in recent months.

© (Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Free Monthly Coding Workshops at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel