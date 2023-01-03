Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with COVID: top doctor

A senior doctor at one of Shanghai's top hospitals has said 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected with COVID-19 during China's huge surge in cases, state media reported Tuesday.
The steep rise in infections came after years of hardline restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with little warning or preparation, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai's COVID expert advisory panel, estimated that the majority of the city's 25 million people may have been infected.
"Now the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide, and it may have reached 70 percent of the population, which is 20 to 30 times more than (in April and May)," he told Dajiangdong Studio, owned by the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily.
Shanghai suffered a grueling two-month lockdown from April, during which over 600,000 residents were infected and many were hauled to mass quarantine centers.
But now, the Omicron variant is spreading rampantly across the city and experts predict infections there will peak in early 2023.
In other major cities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing and Guangzhou, Chinese health officials have suggested that the wave has already peaked.
Chen added that his Shanghai hospital was seeing 1,600 emergency admissions daily -- double the number prior to restrictions being lifted -- with 80 percent of them COVID patients.
"More than 100 ambulances arrive at the hospital every day," he was quoted as saying, adding that around half of emergency admissions were vulnerable people aged over 65.
At Tongren Hospital in downtown Shanghai, AFP reporters saw patients receiving emergency medical attention outside the entrance of the overcrowded facility on Tuesday.
Chinese officials are bracing for a virus wave to hit China's underresourced rural interior, as millions of people prepare to travel back to their hometowns for the week-long Lunar New Year public holiday beginning January 21.
In an interview with state broadcaster CCTV on Monday, National Health Commission (NHC) official Jiao Yahui admitted that dealing with the expected peak in rural areas would be an "enormous challenge".
"What we are most worried about is in the past three years nobody has returned home for Lunar New Year but they finally can this year," said Jiao. "As a result, there may be a retaliatory surge of urban residents into the countryside to visit their relatives, so we are even more worried about the rural epidemic."
She also acknowledged pressure on hospital emergency departments and promised that authorities would coordinate medical resources to ensure treatment of patients in underfunded areas.
Meanwhile, over a dozen countries have imposed COVID testing restrictions on passengers from China after Beijing announced its borders would reopen from January 8.
Countries including the United States have also cited Beijing's lack of transparency around infection data and the risk of new variants as a reason to restrict travelers.
China has only recorded 22 COVID deaths since December, and dramatically narrowed the criteria for classifying such deaths early in the month.
But Jiao told reporters on Thursday that China had always published data "on COVID-19 deaths and severe cases in the spirit of openness and transparency".
"China has always been committed to the scientific criteria for judging COVID-19 deaths, from beginning to end, which are in line with the international criteria," Jiao said.© 2023 AFP
3 Comments
Login to comment
virusrex
Lockdowns and other extremely costly measures were put in order around the world to get the time to protect the population, China choose to make those temporary measures the only thing they did for close to two years even when international experts clearly warned this disaster would happen, thousands over thousands of preventable deaths happening because the CCP choose to act against the medical consensus.
Gaijinjland
@virusrex
I agree with you but come on, the CCP officials didn’t choose anything. Not like they were given a choice anyway. President Xi chose to act against the medical consensus. That’s what happens when you have an authoritarian boss who can’t discern international realities from his own ideological BS. I would compare Xi to Putin but at least Xi’s ideological BS didn’t start any international armed conflicts.
Bronco
China did protect their population.
90% "fully vaccinated" and 60% "fully vaccinated + boosted"
The "safe and effective" vaccines are a failure, the entire city is basically infected.
The Chinese (and the 50 countries that use its vaccine) are now in a huge bind. They spent 2 years touting their vaccine, even pressuring and coercing people to take and now they don't know how to admit the truth without causing a massive backlash and uproar among those that were tricked into taking the product.
Looks like they'll double down on the official narrative, but the truth is already out on social media and by word of mouth.