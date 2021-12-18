Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Up, up and they pay: $2.6 mil winning bid for Superman #1 comic

0 Comments
NEW YORK

A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold on newsstands for a dime in 1939 was purchased for $2.6 million in an auction.

The comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings on the cover was sold Thursday night to a buyer who wishes to maintain a secret identity, according to ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company.

The seller, Mark Michaelson, bought the comic in 1979 from its original owner and kept it in a temperature-controlled safe. Michaelson, now semi-retired and living in Houston, paid his way through college by buying and selling comics.

The character created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster is a pioneer of the superhero genre, and comics featuring the Man of Steel have netted super prices recently. ComicConnect announced in April that a copy of Action Comics #1, the comic that introduced Superman in 1938, sold for $3.25 million.

“Now you look at the comic books and you go ‘superheroes everywhere.’ You look back in the '30s, there was no such thing. So this was literally the first superhero,” said ComicConnect CEO Stephen Fishler.

Fishler said what really makes the copy sold this week notable is that it is very difficult to find high-quality copies of Superman #1.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo