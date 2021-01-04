Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

'Just stay home' - Thai PM urges compliance as virus cases hit record

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Thailand's prime minister on Monday urged the public to stay home to help contain the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak yet and avoid a strict lockdown, as authorities confirmed a daily record 745 new infections.

The government has declared 28 provinces, including Bangkok, as high-risk zones and asked people to work from home and avoid gathering or travel beyond their provinces, as infection numbers climb in the wake of outbreak first detected last month at a seafood market near the capital.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the government was mindful of the potential economic damage from strong containment measures.

"We don't want to lock down the entire country because we know what the problems are. Therefore, can you all lock down yourselves?" he told reporters.

"This is up to everyone. If we don't want to get infected just stay home for 14 to 15 days. If you think like this, then things will be safe, easier for screening," Prayuth added.

There was also one new death confirmed on Monday. Of the 745 cases included in the day's total, 541 had been reported on Sunday by provincial authorities.

Thailand has recorded 8,439 coronavirus cases and 65 deaths overall, among the lowest numbers in Asia.

Most new cases are linked to a migrant worker cluster which started in Samut Sakhon, a province southwest of Bangkok, and led to infections in more than half of the country's provinces.

Bangkok authorities ordered restaurants and street food vendors to halt dine-in services between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Tuesday to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. Take-outs will be allowed.

Alcohol sales in restaurants have been banned and bars and other entertainment venues closed in high-risk provinces. Provincial governors have been empowered to set their own restrictions.

Schools and education centers nationwide have been closed for one month.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel