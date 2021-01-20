Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Already in lockdown, Dutch to toughen COVID-19 measures

0 Comments
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM

The Dutch government will announce further measures to fight the coronavirus this week amid fears that the "British variant" and other new mutations could soon start spreading, the health minister said on Tuesday.

The country's Outbreak Management Team had advised the government on Sunday that infections remain worrying and "new variants of the virus are going to contribute to that in the coming weeks", Hugo de Jonge said in a letter to parliament.

"It is necessary that we take extra measures in the shortest possible term," he said.

The government has been considering a night curfew on top of its current lockdown, which includes a ban on public gatherings and the closure of schools, restaurants and non-essential shops.

As an alternative to the curfew, the government has examined the possibility of restricting the number of visitors people are allowed to receive at home, from the current maximum of 2 adults.

The government will decide on the new measures on Wednesday morning, De Jonge said.

The Netherlands has been in varying stages of lockdown since September, with the most rigid measures introduced in mid-December..

After the winter holidays, health officials said most lockdown measures would continue through mid-February and schools would not reopen.

Although the Netherlands was the last among major European Union countries to begin vaccinations, there are signs the current lockdown is working.

Data from the National Institute for Health (RIVM) shows three straight weeks of declining new infections, with fewer than 5,000 new cases reported on Monday, which was the smallest increase since Dec 1.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel