Anger in UK parliament as Corbyn accused of calling May 'stupid woman'

Britain's House of Commons erupted in anger on Wednesday when Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared to mouth the words "stupid woman" after a lively exchange with Prime Minister Theresa May.
Corbyn's remark was captured by television cameras during the question-and-answer session in parliament that British leaders have to endure every Wednesday.
He had been peppering May with hostile questions about her decision last week to postpone a parliamentary vote on a long-awaited divorce deal with the European Union.
In reply, May had suggested Corbyn might not enjoy the support of his own lawmakers over the EU and, taking a well-worn line from Christmas pantomimes, said: "I've got some advice for the Right Honorable Gentleman - look behind you! They are not impressed and neither is the country!"
Corbyn then shook his head and appeared to mutter "stupid woman" under his breath.
Corbyn said later: "During Prime Minister's Question Time today, I referred to those who I believe were seeking to turn the debate about the national crisis facing our country into a pantomine as 'stupid people.' I did not use the word's 'stupid woman' about the prime minister or anyone else and am completely opposed to the use of sexist or misogynist language in absolutely any form at all."
The session that had begun with lawmakers wishing each other a Merry Christmas and peaceful New Year soon descended into an unholy row as female lawmakers in particular demanded that Corbyn be censured.
As lawmakers shouted at each other across the debating chamber, Commons Speaker John Bercow said he had not seen or heard the alleged incident and could not rule on it.
May told lawmakers: "I think that everybody in this house, particularly in this 100th anniversary of women getting the vote, should be aiming to encourage women to come into this Chamber ... and should therefore use appropriate language."
Lip readers were called in earlier this month to decipher what May herself said in an apparently ill-tempered exchange with European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.
They reported that May was berating Juncker for apparently having called her Brexit plans "nebulous."
It was not the first time a row had blown up over the alleged use of the phrase "stupid woman" in parliament. In June, Bercow was alleged to have applied it to cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom.
The Commons standards watchdog decided he should not be investigated.
Kentarogaijin
And Corbyn is sooooo right!!!
Luddite
He did call her a stupid woman, which is disrespectful and against parliamentary rules. Instead of apologising Corbyn just denies it, he has no shame. All his cult members have been on social media denying the evidence that shows he said it.
CrazyJoe
Do Brits need this stupid diversion at this critical time? Me thinks some people protest too much.
Ah_so
It did appear to me at first to be stupid woman but that may have been what I was expecting. I saw it a few times more but with stupid people in my head and it seemed to fit too.
Guess i will never be a lip reader.
But frankly it seems implausible that someone would mutter ‘stupid people’ in that context.
Alfie Noakes
Yawn.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Office has been caught funding an MI5-linked troll army that has smeared Corbyn and anyone else it disagrees with, using a former spy planted in the Bernie Saunders campaign.
https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/foreign-office-investigates-institute-statecraft-attack-jeremy-corbyn-labour/
Integrity Initiative
https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201812131070655802-integrity-initiative-intelligence-disinformation/
The wall of filth is astonshing yet Corbyn still enjoys great popularity in the UK, particularly among young people.
Jimizo
Looks like Jezza is telling porkies here.
Playground stuff.
Take your lead from the House of Lords were most are senile or completely rat-arsed and don’t know what the debate is about.
Much more civilised.
Deadforgood
Has the UK seen trumps twitter account? A lot of name throwing going around on that. And google search results for "stupid" doesn't roll out pages of her face...I think the UK has a lot more to worry about right now than some silly name calling.
gelendestrasse
Yeah, the idea of a no deal Brexit or a Corbyn goverment both come to mind.
Matt Hartwell
Who cares.
I'm sure an awful lot worse has been said in the U.K parliament and by U.K politicians in general over the years.
Focus on what matters.
kohakuebisu
Last week her government spent 100,000 pounds of taxpayer money on Facebook adverts to ordinary people promoting the Brexit deal she was too afraid to allow a parliament vote on.
That sounds like a stupid woman to me.
goldorak
https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1075516211486691328
Comedy gold. John Bercow reminded me of John Cleese's in A fish called Wanda (the classic overblown apology). Pretentious & convoluted nonsense from all. No wonder brexit's a mess.
Joeintokyo
Corbyn under new taunts, May's ongoing duress shows.
cleo
I watched the video a couple of times, and it seems to me it could have been 'stupid woman' directed at Mrs May, or 'stupid people' directed at the people whooping' and hollerin' at Mrs May's pantomime frivolity.
I'm no lip-reader.
But what does it matter? He didn't say it out loud, and surely the expression on his face was way more eloquent than his inaudible words.
Let's assume it was 'stupid woman'. People are getting all upset about him calling May a woman. Well, duh, she is a woman. There's nothing insulting in calling a woman a woman. I'm a woman, and I've been called much, much worse...
The real problem here surely is (should be) the 'stupid' bit. The rules of etiquette in the House are very strict; one Honourable Member is not allowed to call another Honourable Member a bastard, a blackguard, a coward, deceptive, dodgy, drunk, a git, a guttersnipe, a hooligan, a hypocrite, an idiot, an ignoramus, a liar, a pipsqueak, a rat, a swine, a stoolpigeon, a tart, a traitor, a sod, slimy or a wart. Accusations of 'crooked deals' are also considered unparliamentary language.
No ruling so far on stupid.
Let the debate get back to discussion of the stupid Brexit deal.
Ex_Res
Although Corbin was never really Prime Minister material, I think that many people elected him as the main opposition leader to try to revamp the ailing Labour party.
He seems unable to do that. Pity really. Some of his ideas are really quite good.